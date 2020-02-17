Guilty plea to possessing submachine gun in Dublin

A man has pleaded guilty to possessing a sub-machine gun with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury in north Dublin last year.

Derek Devoy (37) with an address at Balbutcher Lane, Poppintree, Ballymun, Dublin 11, was charged previously with possessing a RAK-PM63 submachine gun with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury at Crannogue Road, Ballymun, Dublin 11 on March 11th, 2019.

Mr Devoy also faces two charges under section 19 of the Public Order Act for assaulting a garda and a Garda sergeant at Crannogue Road on the same date.

On Monday morning at the Special Criminal Court, the first count on his indictment – possessing a RAK-PM63 submachine gun with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury at Crannogue Road, Ballymun – was put to Mr Devoy.

When asked how he pleaded to this single count, Mr Devoy replied: “I plead guilty.”

Seán Gillane SC, for Mr Devoy, asked the court to fix a trial date in respect of the two public order charges.

Trial date set

Mr Justice Paul Coffey set June 10th as the trial date for these charges.

Mr Devoy was also previously charged with possessing an explosive substance, to wit a Yugoslavian M75 hand grenade with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury to property on the same occasion.

The accused man was further charged with possessing a 9mm Makarov PM 63 submachine gun in such circumstances as to give rise to a reasonable inference that he had not got it in his possession for a lawful purpose on the same date at Belclare Crescent and Doon Court, Ballymun.

Furthermore, Mr Devoy was also charged with possessing ammunition to wit 11 rounds of 9mm with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury to property.