Five men accused of ATM theft and attempted theft to face new charges

Five men including a former All-Ireland club champion, who are charged in relation to the theft and attempted theft of ATMS in Cavan and Monaghan last year, have been met with a total of 38 new charges at the Special Criminal Court.

The five, three of whom are brothers, have already appeared before the non-jury court charged with offences relating to the theft of an ATM in Castleblayney, Co Monaghan, in April 2019 and the attempted theft of an ATM in Virginia, Co Cavan, in August 2019.

Former Crossmaglen footballer Daniel O’Callaghan (30) of Monog Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, had already been charged with offences under Section 72 and 73 of the Criminal Justice Act.

He was previously charged with the attempted theft of the ATM at the Riverfront Hotel, Main Street, Virginia, Co Cavan, on August 14th, 2019, for the benefit of, at the direction of, or in association with a criminal organisation.

Mr O’Callaghan was also charged with the criminal damage and the theft of an ATM on Main Street, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan, on April 3rd, 2019, both offences allegedly being for the benefit of, at the direction of, or in association with a criminal organisation.

He was also twice accused of participating or contributing to the possession of cash totalling €125,930 intending to facilitate the commission by a criminal organisation or any of its members of a serious offence at Tullypole, Moynalty, Co Meath, on August 14th and 20th of last year.

Under new charges at the Special Criminal Court, he is further accused of possessing €298,000 at the same location on August 14th, 2019, along with a charge of possessing a petrol can intending to use it or cause or permit another to damage stolen property; a Toyota Landcruiser with false plates in Virginia, also on August 14th.

He is further charged with possessing a stolen Toyota Landcruiser, possession of a stolen 14-tonne digger and that he appropriated the digger without the consent of its owner in Virginia on the same date and location.

He is also charged with being in possession of bolt-cutters with the intent of stealing a 14-tonne digger, with the attempted dishonest appropriation of the ATM at the Riverfront in Virginia and with being in possession of a stolen flatbed trailer all on August 14th of last year.

Brothers Ciaran Duffy (26) and Gerard Duffy (29) of Greagh, Loughnamore, Co Monaghan; and Stephen Duffy (34) of Coose, Tullynahinera, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan, all appeared in the court accused of offences relating to the same investigation.

Ciaran Duffy is charged with both participating in the movement of and the possession of cash for the facilitation of a criminal organisation and with the attempt to commit the theft of an ATM at the Riverfront Hotel and Bar, Main Street, Virginia, Co Cavan, on August 14th, 2019; and with the attempt to commit the theft of an ATM and criminal damage at Main Street, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan, on April 3rd, 2019 – the latter three charges being for the benefit, association, or at the direction of a criminal organisation.

Ciaran Duffy and Gerard Duffy have now been further charged with possessing the digger, the flatbed trailer and the Landcruiser, knowing that they were stolen; and with being in possession of the bolt-cutters and the petrol can at the same dates and locations as Mr O’Callaghan.

They are also charged with the handling of €280,900, €103,930 and €22,000 at Tullypole, Moynalty, on August 14th and 20th of last year.

Mr Niall Finnegan (38) of Cherry Grove, Cullyhanna, Co Armagh, and Stephen Duffy remain accused of participating or contributing to the movement of cash in a 2007 Toyota Avensis at Tullypole, Moynalty, Co Meath, on August 20th, 2019, intending to facilitate the commission by a criminal organisation or any of its members of a serious offences, with the knowledge of the existence of the organisation under Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Mr Finnegan and Stephen Duffy are now further accused of handling the €103,930, in Tullypole on August 20th, 2019.

All five men have been granted bail.