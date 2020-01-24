Girl awarded €6,500 after burning hand by touching light blub in hotel

A girl who burned her hand when she touched a light bulb in a Dublin hotel has been awarded €6,500 in damages at Dublin District Court.

The child, suing through her mother, took a civil action against Rolestown House Hotel Ltd, trading as Kettles Country House Hotel.

Judge Michael Coghlan heard that on August 6th, 2017 the girl, then aged 2½, was brought to the hotel in Swords by her family.

Bouncy castles had been laid on at the hotel but due to rain one was brought indoors.

The court heard the hotel was setting up for another event which involved lighting and that girl put her hand on a bulb and was burned.

She was brought to Tallaght hospital’s emergency department and her left hand, which sustained a 5cm burn, was bandaged.

The court heard that around four months later she returned to hospital and no disfigurement or scarring was noted.

Judge Coghlan noted that child was left-handed and there would have been some discomfort but there was no long lasting effects. He approved the injury assessment offer of €6,500 in damages, which he said should be paid into court funds on behalf of the girl until she turns 18. He also awarded €187 to cover expenses and €750 in legal costs.