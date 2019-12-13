Four men remanded in custody over Kevin Lunney attack

Four men charged with the abduction and false imprisonment of Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) director Kevin Lunney have been remanded in custody after appearing in court in Co Roscommon.

Three of the men have been remanded in custody at Castlerea Prison to appear in court next Friday, while the fourth man has been remanded until January 10th.

Sergeant Paddy McGirl made an application for the men to be remanded in custody to those dates for the preparation of a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The four men made a brief appearance before Judge James Faughnan at Harristown District Court, adjacent to Castlerea Prison. There was no application for bail.

The four men are all charged with assault causing harm and false imprisonment.

Luke O’Reilly (66) from Mullahoran Lower, Kilcogy, Co Cavan, was remanded to appear before Harristown District Court on January 10th.

Darren Redmond (25) from Calendon Road, East Wall, Dublin and Alan O’Brien (38) of Shelmalier Road, East Wall, were remanded to appear before Harristown District Court next Friday, December 20th.

A fourth man, who faces the same charges but who cannot be named for legal reasons, was also remanded in custody to appear before Harristown District Court next Friday.