Bray boxing club murder accused further remanded in custody

A 31-year-old man charged with the murder of Bobby Messett at Bray Boxing Club has been further remanded in custody.

Gerard Cervi, who is of no fixed abode but from the East Wall area of Dublin, was charged in September.

Mr Messett, a 50-year-old father-of-three from Bray, was shot dead as he answered the door at the boxing club just before 7amon June 5th. He had been about to start an early morning fitness session.

A number of shots were fired in the attack and two other men, including boxing trainer Pete Taylor, were shot and injured.

Mr Cervi, who has been granted legal aid, had been remanded in custody as the district court cannot adjudicate on bail in murder cases.

He attended his seventh hearing on Tuesday when he appeared before Judge Victor Blake at Cloverhill District Court.

He was remanded in continuing custody to appear again there on December 11th.

A book of evidence has to be completed by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and served on him before he can be sent forward for trial.

He will have to make an bail application before the High Court if he intends to seek bail.

A woman in her 20s who was also arrested in connection with the attack was released without charge last month.

A file will be sent to the DPP.