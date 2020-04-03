Murder of Cameron Blair has ‘shattered our lives’, mother says

The mother of a college student who was murdered outside a house party in Cork city has told the Central Criminal Court that her family has been “shattered” by his “unnatural” death.

The court heard that Cameron Blair (20), who was acting as a “peacemaker” after a dispute that arose outside the party, did not realise he had been stabbed in the neck and told his friend “don’t worry, lad, I don’t want to be fighting”.

The 17-year-old defendant, who cannot be named because he is a minor, appeared at the court on Friday for his sentence hearing after pleading guilty last month to murdering Mr Blair on the Bandon Road on January 16th last.

Mr Blair, a native of Ballinascarthy in west Cork and a second-year chemical engineering student at Cork Institute of Technology, died at Cork University Hospital as a result of his injuries.

Victim impact statements were read to the court by Mr Blair’s mother Kathy, father Noel and younger brother Alan.

In her statement, Mrs Blair said no parent expects to bury a child and that her son’s “unnatural” death was something she would never come to terms with.

“Cameron’s murder has shattered our lives. My heart aches everyday for the loss of my son. The loneliness can sometimes be overwhelming,” she said.

“Often when I am alone in the house I scream at the injustice of this. How could someone so cruelly take the life of our beautiful boy? Why has this happened to our family? We are not bad people.”

Mr Blair said the ripple effect of Cameron’s murder had been felt far and wide.

“The death of your child is described as the ultimate grief. Unfortunately, I now know this to be true,” he said.

Alan Blair told the court that when he visits his brother’s grave he stares “in disbelief at his name on the plaque”.

“How can Cameron be dead? It doesn’t seem real. He had so much to live for. I had so much to ask him and get his advice on,” he said.

Det Sgt Martin Canny, of Togher station in Cork, told State counsel Anne Rowland SC that Cameron possessed leadership qualities and was held in high esteem. He said the deceased was a very well-rounded young man with an infectious personality, who drew people into him and was always smiling.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott remanded the defendant in custody to the Oberstown child detention centre until April 20th, when he will be sentenced.