Man (21) pleads guilty to Co Monaghan manslaughter and arson charges

A 21-year-old man has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of a man who died after his house was set on fire five years ago.

Aaron McDonagh had been charged with the murder of Gerry Marron (61) at St Macartans Villas, Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan on March 21st, 2016. He pleaded not guilty to the charge at the Central Criminal Court but guilty to Mr Marron’s manslaughter.

He also pleaded guilty to committing arson without lawful excuse on the same date at the same address.

Prosecution counsel Shane Costelloe SC said the plea was acceptable to the Director of Public Prosecutions on a full facts basis.

Michael Lynn SC, defending, said the accused was 16 at the time of the incident and asked the court to direct a probation service report, which included his family background.

Mr Justice White agreed and also requested a victim impact statement before remanding McDonagh in custody until June 14th, when a sentence hearing is to take place. The case had originally been fixed for trial on July 19th and Mr Costelloe said that date could now be vacated.