Dublin man pleads not guilty to murder but guilty to manslaughter

A 46-year-old man who admits killing another man at a house in the North Strand area of Dublin city but denies his murder will go on trial on Wednesday at the Central Criminal Court.

Anthony Paget with an address at Carnlough Road, Cabra, Dublin 7, is charged with the murder of Aidan McMenamy (45) at Clinch’s Court, North Strand, Dublin 3 on July 19th, 2019.

Wearing a white shirt and dark trousers, Mr Paget stood up when arraigned before the Central Criminal Court on Wednesday.

When the registrar read the indictment to the accused and asked him how he was pleading, he replied: “Not guilty to murder but guilty to manslaughter”.

Mr Justice Michael White informed the jury panel that the deceased man lived at Clinch’s Court in Dublin 3 and the civilian witnesses in the trial were from the Clinch’s Court area of the North Strand, near Fairview. There will also be Garda witnesses and witnesses from Dublin Fire Brigade, he said.

A jury of six men and six women was sworn in to hear the trial, which is due to begin on Wednesday afternoon at 2.30pm before Ms Justice Eileen Creedon and is expected to last six days.