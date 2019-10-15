Boy who fractured foot in woodwork class awarded €18,000

A 14-year-old boy who fractured his foot after a saw fell on it while he was attending a woodwork class at school has been awarded damages of €18,000 in the Circuit Civil court.

Judge John O’ Connor heard that Blake Egan of Avondale House, North Cumberland Street, Dublin 1, had been taking part in a woodwork lesson at Larkin Community College on Champions Avenue, Cathal Brugha Street, Dublin 1, when the accident had occurred on 9th April, 2018.

Barrister Stephen O’ Leary, counsel for Blake, who sued through his mother Ciara O’ Dea, told the court that during the woodwork class a bandsaw had fallen off the table and landed on Blake’s right foot.

Mr O’ Leary told the court that Blake had been left shocked and distressed by the incident. He said Blake had been taken to the Accident & Emergency department of Temple Street Hospital to have his foot examined.

Counsel said Blake had some swelling to his foot but that following an x-ray he appeared to have had no bone injuries and had been discharged from hospital.

Two days later Blake had been told to return to Temple Street Hospital as an x-ray report had indicated an undisplaced fracture.

Mr O’ Leary, who appeared with Killeen Solicitors, said that Blake had been supplied with a walking boot which he had worn for three weeks.

He said eleven months after the accident, in March 2019, Blake had noticed that his right ankle had at times felt numb and he believed it had been affecting his ability to run.

Counsel said Blake had been told by the doctor who examined him that his foot had appeared normal. The doctor said there had been a mild effect on Blake’s walking and climbing stairs.

Mr O’ Leary told the court he had been happy to recommend a total settlement offer of €18,803. Judge O’ Connor approved the settlement offer from Larkin Community College and the City of Dublin Education and Training Board.