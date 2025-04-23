RTÉ opens long-awaited voluntary redundancy offer to employees

Management at RTÉ have outlined the terms of their voluntary redundancy programme. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

RTÉ has opened its long awaited voluntary redundancy offer to employees as the broadcaster seeks to reduce staff numbers by 400 in the coming years.

In an email to staff this afternoon RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst said that the scheme was open to “employees who will have completed at least two years’ continuous service on the date your employment ceases” and that applications will close in a month’s time.

It is understood that the details of the scheme, to be circulated to RTÉ staff today, stipulate that those with two to five years service will be entitled to four weeks pay per year of service, those with five to 10 years will qualify for five weeks per year while those with over ten years’ service will receive six weeks pay per year.

They will not qualify for any further redundancy and payouts will be capped at €300,000. Senior management will not be eligible to join the scheme, it is understood.

Mr Bakhurst warned staff that these terms may not be replicated in any future schemes.

“While the Department of Public Expenditure NDP Delivery and Reform has given RTÉ approval to operate a VEP this year, any future VEP, if approved could be less financially beneficial than the one we are opening today,” he said.

Applications will be reviewed over the coming months, “with final decisions on all applications being made by the Leadership Team and final oversight by the RTÉ Board’s Remuneration and Management Committee.”

“Applications will be approved only where a robust business case is made, and it is confirmed that the role can be suppressed or that equivalent savings can be made by suppressing an alternative post and/or redeploying an employee into that role,” Mr Bakhurst said.

Wednesday’s scheme is considered a key part of RTÉ’s plan to cut costs and put itself on an even financial keel, as the broadcaster seeks to recover from the crisis over payments to former Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy and other spending controversies.

Last year, the Government approved funding plan for the station that requires substantial savings – including reducing employee numbers at the broadcaster – in the coming years.