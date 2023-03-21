Miriam O’Callaghan rules herself out of running to be next ‘Late Late Show’ host

RTÉ presenter Miriam O’Callaghan has ruled herself out as the next potential host of the Late Late Show, saying she is “not throwing my hat into the ring to be considered”.

In a statement on Twitter, the Prime Time host said the speculation over her being “one of the favourites to take over the Late Late Show is very flattering” but that “won’t be happening” because she has not put herself forward for the job.

It comes after RTÉ announced last week that Ryan Tubridy is to step down after 14 years. The broadcaster, who is only the third long-term host of RTÉ's flagship chat show, said he would leave the Friday night television programme at the end of the current season.

He will preside over his final edition on May 26th. He will continue to present his radio show on weekday mornings on RTÉ Radio 1.

RTÉ has indicated an announcement about a successor will be made “later in the summer”.

In her statement, O’Callaghan described the Late Late Show as the “jewel in the crown of Irish broadcasting” and an “institution stitched into the fabric of Irish life” but, she said: “I love my job too much on Prime Time to leave it”.

“It’s what I love doing most of all as a broadcast journalist, and I’m not prepared to give that up for any show,” she said.

O’Callaghan said she did not put herself forward for the position when it was last open 14 years ago, because she did not want to leave Prime Time, and her position - fourteen years on - “remains exactly the same”.

“I’ve been lucky enough to present the iconic Late Late Show twice, and I loved the experience,” she added, wishing the next presenter “the best” and her “heartiest congratulations”.

Other names mentioned in connection with the position include Claire Byrne, Brendan O’Connor and Sarah McInerney, who are all familiar to RTÉ audiences and have substantial, wide-ranging broadcasting experience.