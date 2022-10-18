Ruadhán Mac Cormaic appointed editor of The Irish Times

Incoming Irish Times editor Ruadhán Mac Cormaic has previously served as foreign affairs correspondent and legal affairs correspondent, among other roles. Photograph: Frank Miller

Ruadhán Mac Cormaic has been named the next editor of The Irish Times.

The award-winning journalist tweeted that he was “honoured (and delighted)” by the appointment after it was announced on Tuesday. He will succeed Paul O’Neill from October 26th and become the 15th person to edit The Irish Times in its 163-year history.

Mr Mac Cormaic (41) has been an assistant editor since 2017, writing leaders for the newspaper as part of this role. He first began reporting for The Irish Times in 2007 when he was awarded the Douglas Gageby Irish Times fellowship for young journalists.

He later served as migration correspondent, Paris correspondent, legal affairs correspondent and foreign affairs correspondent.

As editor of The Irish Times, Mr Mac Cormaic will also join the board of the group.

From Dublin, he is a graduate of Trinity College Dublin, the University of Strasbourg and Cambridge University. He is the author of The Supreme Court, an in-depth account of the institution published by Penguin Ireland in 2016, and has also won several awards for his journalism.

These include the NewsBrands Ireland award for foreign coverage in 2017 for his reports on the war in Syria and the 2016 US presidential election. He edited the Lives Lost series which, in 2020, was the recipient of the NewsBrands award for best Covid-19 coverage.

His appointment as editor follows a recruitment process that began after Mr O’Neill in August signalled his intention to step down after more than five years in the role. It was announced to staff by Dan Flinter, chairman of the board of The Irish Times DAC.

“I am sure colleagues across the group will join the board in wishing Ruadhán every success on his appointment,” Mr Flinter said.