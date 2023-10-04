Dublin named fourth friendliest city in the world

Dublin was named fourth friendliest in the world and third friendliest in Europe, coming just behind Cork, which was named second in Europe.

Dublin has been named the fourth friendliest city in the world, while Cork has been named second friendliest in Europe, according to readers of the Condé Nast travel magazine.

Condé Nast Traveller asked its readers to decide on their favourite countries, cities, hotels and resorts around the globe, in its annual readers choice awards survey.

The results of the 2023 survey, which was taken by over 240,000 readers, includes a list of the friendliest cities in the world and in Europe, where readers felt the most welcome.

[ Visitor numbers to Irish attractions hit by cost of living and global uncertainty ]

Of the top five friendliest cities in the world, the other four were based in Canada: Calgary, Edmonton and Victoria were named first to third respectively, with Quebec City named number five.

READ MORE

Dublin was named fourth friendliest in the world and third friendliest in Europe, coming just behind Cork, which was named second in Europe.

In Europe, Siena in Italy was named the friendliest city, followed by the two Irish cities. Helsinki in Finland and Belgrade in Serbia were named fourth and fifth respectively.

Announcing the list, Condé Nast Traveller said Dublin’s inclusion “will likely surprise hardly anybody”.

“The population here are famed for their warm spirit and striking up an animated conversation with a stranger in a pub is almost as certain here as enjoying a freshly-pulled pint of Guinness,” the magazine said.

“While you’re here, walk in history’s footsteps at Dublin Castle, pick up unique pieces on Grafton Street and check out the ever-changing exhibitions at the National Gallery of Ireland.”

[ Dublin and Cork shortlisted for European Capital of Smart Tourism award ]

On Cork, the magazine said while Cork is the State’s second-largest city, it is “even more friendly than the capital, according to our readers”.

“This place has a big personality, an exciting culinary scene, plenty of coffee shops, galleries, museums and an iconic food market.”

Siobhan McManamy, Tourism Ireland’s Director of Markets, said she is delighted by this year’s results.

“Again and again, our research shows us that the friendliness of our people is one of our unique selling points. It is the warm welcome and the ‘craic’ here that resonates with our overseas visitors and makes our cities and Ireland such a great choice for a short break or holiday,” she said.

“These accolades by the readers of Condé Nast Traveller magazine gives Tourism Ireland another great platform to continue to promote Cork, Dublin and Ireland around the world as a ‘must see’ destination.”