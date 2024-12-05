A make-up artist’s top tricks to getting Christmas party ready from the office in minutes

Party season is here, and it’s time to shine. But if you’re juggling work and family, and all those invitations, how do you stop getting glam for a night out from feeling just like yet another task? Fear not – make-up doesn’t have to be stressful. With a few quick tricks, you can look like you’ve spent hours getting ready when, in reality, it took you five minutes. That’ll give you time to tidy your desk so it’s a bit more morning-after friendly.

Bold lips for instant drama

Chanel’s Rouge Allure L’Extrait (€55) in Nuit Pourpre and Rose

The easiest way to make a statement is a bold lip; it instantly brings focus to your face. This winter, deep reds are the go-to. Chanel’s Rouge Allure L’Extrait (€55) in Nuit Pourpre is a stunning, glitter-filled shade that’s as hydrating as it is glamorous. But if you’re into a more classic red, try Rouge Spectral from Chanel’s holiday collection.

Note Cosmetique Iconic lipstick (€9.95) in sheer red and matte red

On a budget? Note Cosmetique’s Iconic Matte Lipsticks are only €9.95 and deliver great texture in lots of shades. For a lived-in look (a personal fave), apply your lipstick as usual, then smack your lips together.

Want it to last all night? Try this trick: lay a single sheet of tissue over your lips, dust some setting powder through it, then add another layer of lipstick. Your bold lip is party-proof. If reapplying throughout the night isn’t your thing, go for a lip gloss. POCO Beauty’s Lightweight Lipglaze (€23) comes in three perfect nude shades, great for a low-maintenance but gorgeous pout.

Quick and easy smoky eyes

Hildun Beauty silk to set Kajal eyeliner

Pressed for time but still want dramatic eyes? Grab a pencil. This quick trick works wonders and you’ll look effortlessly chic. My go-to is Irish brand Hildun Beauty’s kajal liners (€18) – they’re soft like butter and blend like a dream.

Giorgio Armani Eye Tint (€35)

Line your eyes as close to the lash line as possible, then use a small, soft brush to smudge it out. Don’t worry about being too precise – blended is better. You can add a swipe of liquid eyeshadow for extra drama. Armani’s Eye Tint (€35) is a dream for this – just press it on to the outer edges of your lids and blend toward the inner corners with your ring finger for that sultry effect.

Lash love

Mascara is at its best within the first three months, so swap it out regularly. Photograph: Chanel

Never skip curling your lashes: it opens up your eyes and makes you look wide-awake, even if you’re running on fumes. POCO Beauty has a lash curler (€16) that is comparable to the legendary (and now discontinued) Shu Uemura one. Follow up with layers of mascara – Maybelline’s mascaras are iconic and start at just €7.99. Pro tip: mascara is at its best within the first three months, so swap it out regularly for that fresh, fluttery look.

Glow baby, glow

Rimmel London High'Light powder

Want that lit-from-within glow? Highlighter is your best friend. There’s something for every budget (from €8 to €100). A couple of my favourites: Stila Heaven’s Hue in shade Kitten (€27.60 at Cloud10Beauty.com) and Rimmel London’s High ‘Light (€9.99 nationwide). Swipe it on your cheekbones and the tip of your nose for a glow that’ll catch the light at every angle.

When in doubt, add glitter

Hildun Beauty's recently launched eyeshadow quads

If all else fails, glitter saves the day. A little sparkle can make even the simplest make-up look party-ready. Charlotte Tilbury’s Hypnotising Pop Shots (€30) are small but mighty, offering a multidimensional sparkle that’ll make you the star of the show.

Cosmic Rocks is a mesmerising blue-green shade, perfect for festive fun. For a more neutral yet still glitzy option, go with shade Diamonds – it’ll give you that sparkle but just a little more subtle. Hildun have also just launched an eyeshadow quad that have a shimmer shadow, which would work perfectly for this. (RRP €28.)