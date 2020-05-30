Strawberry shortbread with Chantilly cream

Vanessa Greenwood

Strawberry shortbread with Chantilly cream. Photograph: Harry Weir

Sat, May 30, 2020, 06:00

First published: Sat, May 30, 2020, 06:00

   
  • Serves: 6
  • Cooking Time: 15 mins
  • Course: Dessert
  • Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients

  • For the shortbread:
  • 220g butter, cubed, room temperature
  • 100g caster sugar
  • 350g plain flour, sieved
  • Zest of half an orange
  • 1 tbsp milk, if needed
  • For Chantilly cream:
  • 150ml cream
  • 80g icing sugar, sieved (plus extra to garnish)
  • ½tsp vanilla extract
  • Zest of half orange
  • To finish:
  • 250g strawberries, washed and hulled

Method

 1 Preheat your oven to 170 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2 Using an electric whisk, cream the butter and sugar together until pale. Add the flour and zest and continue beating until it resembles fine breadcrumbs. Add a small amount of milk if necessary to form the mixture into a pliable dough.

3 Roll out the dough on a lightly floured work surface, to a 5mm thickness. Use a sharp knife to cut out 12 even-sized rectangles (approximately 13cm x 4cm). Gently pierce the surface of each using a fork. Transfer them to the baking sheet lined with parchment paper, and place in the refrigerator for 15 minutes before baking.

4 Bake in the preheated oven for 12-15 minutes or until pale golden in colour. Once the shortbread is cooked, allow to cool for two minutes before lifting the shortbread pieces onto a wire rack to cool completely.

5 For the Chantilly cream: whip the cream, sugar and vanilla together to a stiffly whipped consistency, then fold in the orange zest. Fill a piping bag fitted with a star nozzle with the cream.

6 To assemble, slice six to nine strawberries (keep the remaining strawberries to serve on the side). Sandwich two shortbread biscuits together with whipped cream and the sliced strawberries.

7 Dust the tops with icing sugar. Serve immediately with the remaining strawberries and cream.