Strawberry shortbread with Chantilly cream
Strawberry shortbread with Chantilly cream. Photograph: Harry Weir
- Serves: 6
- Cooking Time: 15 mins
- Course: Dessert
- Cuisine: Irish
Ingredients
- For the shortbread:
- 220g butter, cubed, room temperature
- 100g caster sugar
- 350g plain flour, sieved
- Zest of half an orange
- 1 tbsp milk, if needed
- For Chantilly cream:
- 150ml cream
- 80g icing sugar, sieved (plus extra to garnish)
- ½tsp vanilla extract
- Zest of half orange
- To finish:
- 250g strawberries, washed and hulled
Method
1 Preheat your oven to 170 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
2 Using an electric whisk, cream the butter and sugar together until pale. Add the flour and zest and continue beating until it resembles fine breadcrumbs. Add a small amount of milk if necessary to form the mixture into a pliable dough.
3 Roll out the dough on a lightly floured work surface, to a 5mm thickness. Use a sharp knife to cut out 12 even-sized rectangles (approximately 13cm x 4cm). Gently pierce the surface of each using a fork. Transfer them to the baking sheet lined with parchment paper, and place in the refrigerator for 15 minutes before baking.
4 Bake in the preheated oven for 12-15 minutes or until pale golden in colour. Once the shortbread is cooked, allow to cool for two minutes before lifting the shortbread pieces onto a wire rack to cool completely.
5 For the Chantilly cream: whip the cream, sugar and vanilla together to a stiffly whipped consistency, then fold in the orange zest. Fill a piping bag fitted with a star nozzle with the cream.
6 To assemble, slice six to nine strawberries (keep the remaining strawberries to serve on the side). Sandwich two shortbread biscuits together with whipped cream and the sliced strawberries.
7 Dust the tops with icing sugar. Serve immediately with the remaining strawberries and cream.