Strawberry shortbread with Chantilly cream

Serves: 6

Cooking Time: 15 mins

Course: Dessert

Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients For the shortbread:

220g butter, cubed, room temperature

100g caster sugar

350g plain flour, sieved

Zest of half an orange

1 tbsp milk, if needed

For Chantilly cream:

150ml cream

80g icing sugar, sieved (plus extra to garnish)

½tsp vanilla extract

Zest of half orange

To finish:

250g strawberries, washed and hulled

Method

1 Preheat your oven to 170 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2 Using an electric whisk, cream the butter and sugar together until pale. Add the flour and zest and continue beating until it resembles fine breadcrumbs. Add a small amount of milk if necessary to form the mixture into a pliable dough.

3 Roll out the dough on a lightly floured work surface, to a 5mm thickness. Use a sharp knife to cut out 12 even-sized rectangles (approximately 13cm x 4cm). Gently pierce the surface of each using a fork. Transfer them to the baking sheet lined with parchment paper, and place in the refrigerator for 15 minutes before baking.

4 Bake in the preheated oven for 12-15 minutes or until pale golden in colour. Once the shortbread is cooked, allow to cool for two minutes before lifting the shortbread pieces onto a wire rack to cool completely.

5 For the Chantilly cream: whip the cream, sugar and vanilla together to a stiffly whipped consistency, then fold in the orange zest. Fill a piping bag fitted with a star nozzle with the cream.

6 To assemble, slice six to nine strawberries (keep the remaining strawberries to serve on the side). Sandwich two shortbread biscuits together with whipped cream and the sliced strawberries.

7 Dust the tops with icing sugar. Serve immediately with the remaining strawberries and cream.