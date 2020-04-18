Caesar dressed purple sprouting broccoli with McGrath’s corned beef

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 30 mins

Course: Starter

Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients 1 small ciabatta loaf, torn into chunks

A good drizzle of olive oil

12 cherry vine tomatoes

400g purple sprouting broccoli (you can also use tenderstem)

170ml cream

1 clove garlic, crushed

Juice of ½ a lemon

80g Parmesan, grated

Salt and pepper

12 slices McGrath’s corned beef (or Parma ham, sliced roast beef or leftover roast chicken)

Method

1 Preheat your oven to 180 degrees, or equivalent.

2 Place the bread and tomatoes in a roasting tin and cook until the bread is golden, keeping an eye on the tomatoes so they don’t overcook.

3 Bring a pot of salted water to the boil and cook the broccoli for three minutes or so, depending on the thickness of the stems.

4 Plunge the cooked broccoli into iced water, then dry on a clean teatowel.

5 Put the cream into a bowl, stir in half the grated Parmesan, garlic and lemon juice.

6 Season with salt and pepper and when ready to serve, turn the broccoli in the dressing.

7 Serve everything together in a pretty way and scatter the remaining Parmesan on top.