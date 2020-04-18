Caesar dressed purple sprouting broccoli with McGrath’s corned beef
- Serves: 4
- Cooking Time: 30 mins
- Course: Starter
- Cuisine: Irish
Ingredients
- 1 small ciabatta loaf, torn into chunks
- A good drizzle of olive oil
- 12 cherry vine tomatoes
- 400g purple sprouting broccoli (you can also use tenderstem)
- 170ml cream
- 1 clove garlic, crushed
- Juice of ½ a lemon
- 80g Parmesan, grated
- Salt and pepper
- 12 slices McGrath’s corned beef (or Parma ham, sliced roast beef or leftover roast chicken)
Method
1 Preheat your oven to 180 degrees, or equivalent.
2 Place the bread and tomatoes in a roasting tin and cook until the bread is golden, keeping an eye on the tomatoes so they don’t overcook.
3 Bring a pot of salted water to the boil and cook the broccoli for three minutes or so, depending on the thickness of the stems.
4 Plunge the cooked broccoli into iced water, then dry on a clean teatowel.
5 Put the cream into a bowl, stir in half the grated Parmesan, garlic and lemon juice.
6 Season with salt and pepper and when ready to serve, turn the broccoli in the dressing.
7 Serve everything together in a pretty way and scatter the remaining Parmesan on top.