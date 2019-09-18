Butternut squash and mushroom lasagne

Serves: 6

Cooking Time: 70 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients 1 butternut squash

2 onions

2 tbspolive oil

50ml water or stock

1 tbsp butter

600g mushrooms, roughly chopped

2 cloves garlic, crushed

2 tbsp fresh thyme leaves

6 sage leaves, finely shredded

1 packet of fresh egg lasagne sheets

500g ricotta cheese

1 egg

Quarter tsp nutmeg

Salt and black pepper

1 ball of mozzarella cheese

3 tbsp grated Parmesan



Method

1. Preheat an oven to 220 degrees Celsius, or equivalent.

2. Cut the butternut in half, scoop out the seeds and peel it. Cut into thick slices and lay on a large baking tray. Cut the peeled onion into wedges and place in the middle of the tray. Drizzle with olive oil and roast in the oven for 20-25 minutes until the squash is soft. Leave to cool slightly then blitz in a food processor with salt, pepper and the stock till smooth. Set aside.

3. Melt the butter in a heavy based pan. Fry the mushrooms in batches. Add garlic, thyme and sage leaves to the final batch. Mix them all together to combine.

4. Lower the oven to 190 degrees Celsius. Use a fork to whisk the egg with the ricotta and nutmeg. Season well.

5. Assemble the lasagne in a buttered 9 x 11 inch oven proof dish. Spread half the squash puree on the base then top with half the mushrooms and half of the ricotta.

6. Next add a layer of pasta sheets followed by the remaining squash puree and mushrooms. Add a final layer of pasta and finish with the ricotta. Dot with slices of mozzarella and sprinkle with grated Parmesan.

7. Bake for 25-30 minutes, cover with foil if it begins to brown too much.