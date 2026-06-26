Church services

CATHEDRALS

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE FOURTH SUNDAY AFTER TRINITY – 09.15 EUCHARIST – said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL MATINS– sung by the Lay Vicars Choral – Responses: Rose, Psalm: 133, Stainer in D, Elgar: Seek him that maketh the seven stars, Preacher: The Revd A.W.A. Mayes, B.A, M.Litt. Prebendary of Newcastle. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG– sung by the Lay Vicars Choral – Royal Army Medical Corps Commemoration with the Venerable Order of the Hospital of Saint John of Jerusalem and members of Saint John Ambulance, Ireland. Responses: Rose, Sumsion in G, Psalm: 127, Hewson: Sunset and evening star, Preacher: The Revd A.W.A. Mayes, B.A, M.Litt. Prebendary of Newcastle. WEEK STARTING MONDAY 29 JUNE: Monday and Tuesday: Choral Evensong at 17.30 sung by the Lay Vicars Choral. Wednesday and Thursday: Evening Prayer at 17.30. Friday: Choral Evensong at 17.30 sung by the choir of Peterhouse Cambridge. Saturday: Choral Evensong at 17.30 sung by the Armagh Diocesan Singers. EUCHARIST at 11.05 on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie/worship.

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church: The Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you visithttps://irishmethodist.org

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dún Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services are available at www.dlmc.org

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

Quaker Meetings in Ireland Quakers in Ireland invite you to join us for Meeting for Worship at any of our Meeting Houses around the country. Visitors will be warmly welcomed and there will be an opportunity to ask any questions you might have. You will find a list of Meetings on our website: https://quakers-in-ireland.ie/map-of-quaker-meetings-worship-groups/