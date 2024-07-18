Irish Prison Service issues urgent alert after fatal nitazene overdose

A sample of nitazene, a class of synthetic opioid several times more potent than fentanyl, seen at the Center for Forensic Science Research and Education in Pennsylvania. Phortograph: Joe Lamberti/Washington Post/Getty

The Irish Prison Service (IPS) has issued an urgent alert after use of the drug nitazene caused a fatal overdose at an unnamed prison.

The service said that a substance was confirmed as being the potent synthetic opioid following analysis conducted by the HSE National Drug Treatment Centre Laboratory. Nitazene can be found in pills or powder. It is often seen in yellow tablet form.

The IPS has indicated that they are “working closely” with the HSE in response to the detection of nitazene.

“Prison healthcare teams have adequate stocks of naloxone should clinical intervention be required. Extra vigilance is being taken across the prison estate and the Irish Prison Service has commenced an information campaign for prisoners around the dangers of consuming non-prescribed illegal drugs.

READ MORE

“There is a free confidential telephone line (1800 855 717) and text line (086 180 2449) which is operational.

“Prisoners, visitors, staff or members of the public with information on the trafficking of drugs into our prisons can pass on that information in the strictest confidence,” the IPS said.

Last month the HSE issued an alert to the general population that nitazene is now being detected in Ireland in tablet form.

The warning was issued after nitazene-type opioids were found in counterfeit benzodiazepine tablets following overdoses and hospitalisations in Dublin, Galway and the midwest.

In November of last year, the HSE National Social Inclusion Office was notified of overdoses of concern occurring in homeless settings in inner city Dublin.

This triggered an urgent review across a number of information sources to identify possible signals of change on the Dublin drug market.

Data was monitored by the HSE from November 9th-12th which was the main period where overdose clusters were reported. A total of 57 non-fatal overdoses were recorded during this time.

Analysis by Forensic Science Ireland of a sample obtained by gardaí on the evening of the November10th confirmed the emergence of nitazenes in a light brown/sandy coloured powder on the Dublin heroin market.

This resulted in the HSE issuing a red alert for the city. This was later confirmed as N-Pyrrolidino protonitazene which was a first identification for Ireland and a substance which is under intensive monitoring by the EU Drugs Agency. Nitazenes were responsible for 77 overdoses in Dublin and Cork in late 2023.