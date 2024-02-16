Church services

Armagh -St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Sunday 18th February, the First Sunday in Lent. 10am Holy Communion (said; no sermon or hymns) - traditional form. 11am Sung Eucharist (Rite 2) - contemporary form, and 3:15pm Choral Evensong. Other Services are MON to SAT at 9:30am Morning Prayer (said). WEDNESDAY, as well as Saints and Holy Days at 9:30am Holy Communion, contemporary form. OPENING TIMES for visitors are 9am to 4pm (Nov- March) and until 5pm (April - Oct). Group tours must be pre-arranged with the Cathedral Steward. YOU WILL BE most welcome to join us at any of our Sunday or daily services; or just to spend time either in quiet reflection or looking at the beautiful architecture. The Very Rev Shane Forster, Dean of St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Cathedral, Armagh City - Further information is available by, visiting our website at: www.stpatricks-cathedral.org

Belfast Cathedral (Cathedral Church of St. Anne) On Sundays, the Cathedral is open for Choral Eucharist at 11am and Choral Evensong at 3.30pm. It is open for Afternoon Prayers from 1pm- 1:15pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The Cathedral also hosts a Ministry of Healing service on a Friday at 1pm in the Hall. Visitors to St. Anne’s Cathedral are welcome from Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm. (It will be closed to cultural visitors during services). People of all traditions and all faiths are welcome to join us, Dean Stephen Forde. Visit: www.belfastcathedral.org

Cork City (St Finn Barres) The Cathedral is open for public worship on Sundays. Other occasional services will continue to be streamed online. Sunday Services are 11:15am (Choral Eucharist) and 3:30pm (Choral Evensong). Weekday and Saturday Services are at 12 noon (Said Eucharist). The Cathedral is also open to visitors from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 5:30pm from Monday to Saturday. Very Rev. Nigel Dunne (Dean of Cork). For more information, visit: https://corkcathedral.webs.com/

Down Cathedral, Downpatrick - Cathedral Church of the Holy Trinity The First Sunday in Lent, 18th February at half past eleven (Holy Communion). Thursday 22nd January at ten o clock, with Holy Communion. Evening Prayer is Monday to Friday at five o’clock. YOU ARE VERY WELCOME to visit Down Cathedral - Monday to Saturday, between ten o’clock and half past four, and on Sundays between one o clock and four o clock. It is situated within a short walk from Downpatrick town centre and is adjacent to The Saint Patrick Centre. DOWN CATHEDRAL is first and foremost a place for prayer and worship - not only for the local congregation and people of the Church of Ireland Diocese - but for all those in Ireland, and beyond, who cherish the faith of Patrick. It is, in effect, a house of prayer for all nations. VISIT downcathedral.org for further information. Very Rev Henry Hull, Dean

Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dun Laoghaire Sunday Service 11am. Our services are available at www.dlmc.org

National Cathedral of the Church of Ireland THE FIRST SUNDAY IN LENT - 09.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST - sung by the Lay Vicars Choral - Byrd: Mass for three voices, Psalm: 25 vv 1-9, Byrd: Civitas sancti tui, Preacher: The Revd C.W. Mullen, B.Th., Prebendary of Rathmichael. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG sung by the Lay Vicars Choral The Installation of the Very Revd S..A. Farrell as Prebendary of Monmohenock. Responses: Tallis, Plainsong: Nunc Dimittis, Psalm: 93, Tallis: The Lamentations of Jeremiah, Howells: Master Tallis Testament. MATINS at 09.00 - Monday -Wednesday. EUCHARIST at 11.05 Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 - Monday to Friday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie

St Brigid’s Cathedral, Kildare Sundays at 11:30am, Market Square, Kildare Town. The Cathedral Church of St. Brigid forms part of the Kildare and Newbridge Union of Parishes. The Parishes of Kilmeague and the Curragh Garrison Church are also part of the Union. Kildare Union is grouped with the parishes of Newbridge Union. The Newbridge Union covers Newbridge town, Athgarvan, Kilcullen and Brannockstown, and has three churches: St Patrick’s, Newbridge, St John’s, Kilcullen and the recently restored St Patrick’s, Carnalway. For further details, click or tap on the link below. All are welcome to join us. Visit our website at https://meathandkildare.org/findachurch/kildare/kildare-union-of-parishes

CHURCH OF IRELAND

All Saints Church, Belfast United Parish of St. Nicholas and All Saints. We meet at 10am at St. Nicholas Church on the Lisburn Road (traditional service following the Book of Common Prayer) and again at 11:30am at All Saints Church on Cadogan Park (Contemporary service for people of every age and background). ASC UniChurch meets every Sunday evening on University Street at 7:30pm. This has a more relaxed feel and contemporary style. Join us for tea and coffee afterwards. You will be most welcome. Rev Trevor Johnston. Visit www.ascbelfast.com

All Saints Church, Dublin Eucharistic Service is at 9:30am each Sunday. On the 4th Sunday of each month there is a Family Service at 10am. Wednesdays at 10am (Eucharistic Service). An evening service is held on the 2nd Sunday of each month (Wholeness and Healing Service). We are located on the Howth Road, next to Raheny Village, Dublin 5. All Welcome. Visit http://allsaintsraheny.org for more information. Rector Kevin Ronn

Ardamine Group, Co Wexford Ardamine 10.15am (Holy Communion) Kilnamanagh 11.45am (Morning Prayer)

Bailieborough Group of Parishes, Co. Cavan Service-times are 9:30am at Shercock and 9:30am at Mullagh (Service and Sunday Club), 10:45am at Bailieborough (Service and Sunday Club) and 12 noon at Knockbride (Service Sunday Club). UNITED SERVICE on the fifth Sunday of the Month at 10:30am -venue to be advised. Tea and Coffee after each service (except Shercock). All welcome. For more information, visit http://www.bailieborough.kilmore.anglican.org --or find us on Facebook. Rector: Rev Ian Horner

Bangor Parish Church, Co. Down The First Sunday in Lent. Traditional Service at 10am and Contemporary Service at 11:30am (with activities for children and youth). Refreshments are served between each service. On Sunday evenings we meet at 7pm for a contemporary service. We are located at the junction of Hamilton Road and Castle Street, Bangor, Co. Down. For more information, visit: bangorparishchurch.org.uk and for regular updates, visit our Facebook Page... https://www.facebook.com/bangorparishchurch

Christ Church Bray Sunday Service is at 11am and also available to view live stream at www.churchservices.tv/christchurchbray. For full details of services please refer to our website www.christchurchbray.ie

St Ann’s, Dawson Street, Dublin City Sunday Service is at 11am (alternately Matins and Eucharist) with full choir. Christians of all traditions are welcome to participate in all services and to receive the sacrament of Holy Communion. St. Ann’s is currently open Wednesday to Friday from 11am to 2pm for private prayer and visitors.

St Audoen Cornmarket 9.30 Bellringing, 10.00 Eucharist (every Sunday) with Hymns and Anglican Chant, the First Sunday in Lent. Organist, Olesia Borsuk. Access on foot through St Audoen’s Park. Cars may be parked between Francis Street and Christ Church.

St Catherine St James Donore Avenue 11.30 Service of the Word, theme, St Valentine. Organist, Olesia Borsuk. Cars may be parked in the Churchyard.

St Nicholas Collegiate Church, Galway City Sundays at 9am and 11am with Holy Communion. Wednesdays at 10.30am with Holy Communion. Visit https://stnicholas.ie or https://tuam.anglican.org/galway/st-nicholas-galway for more information. Rev Lynda Peilow

Zion Parish Church Sunday 18th February 2024 - The First Sunday in Lent. 10.30am Holy Communion, 9.00am Holy Communion 1. All welcome.

PRESBYTERIAN

About The Presbyterian Church in Ireland - The Presbyterian form of the Christian faith is best described as Reformed; with its strong emphasis on the Sovereignty of God, the Kingship of Christ, and the authority of the Bible. For more information, and for a full list of congregations around the whole island of Ireland, visit: www.presbyterianireland.org

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church in Ireland - The Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you, visit https://irishmethodist.org

Belfast Central Mission BCM is made up of two congregations - Grosvenor Hall and the nearby Sandy Row. The Grosvenor Hall congregation meets for Sunday Worship at 11am each week, as does Sandy Row Methodist Church. Lunchtime prayers each weekday at 1:15pm and Communion every Wednesday at 8am. Please do call in if you are in Belfast. For further information about our Services, visit: belfastcentralmission.org

Bray Methodist Church, Co. Wicklow The Church meets in the Florence Road church every Sunday at 10am for worship. Everyone is welcome and Holy Communion is usually celebrated the first Sunday of the month. Rev Mark Forsyth. Visit our website at http://www.braymethodist.ie/ and for regular updates -visit https://www.facebook.com/braymethodist

Dublin Central Mission, (Abbey Street Methodist Church) Sunday services at 11am are currently taking place in St Kevin’s Oratory on Thomas Lane (at the back of St Mary’s Pro-Cathedral). Recordings of Sunday services can be found our YouTube channel: DCMAbbeyStreetMethodist Visit dublincentralmission.ie to find out more.

Dundrum Methodist Church, Co. Dublin Sunday Services are at 10am and 11:30am, with tea and coffee served afterwards. Tuesday night Bible study is at 8pm. Friday Morning Prayer is from 7am to 7:30am on Zoom. Just click on the link on our website. ALL WELCOME. For further details, visit: https://dundrummethodist.ie - Minister, Rev. Stephen Taylor

Monaghan, Aughnacloy, and Ballynanny First and 3rd Sunday at 10:30am on Dawson Street, Monaghan Town. Then, 2nd and 4th Sunday at 10:30am on Moore Street, Aughnacloy, Co. Tyrone. Each Sunday at 12 noon at Ballynanny Road, Ballygawley, Co. Tyrone. Rotating on 5th Sunday as announced. All Welcome. Minister, Rev. William Newell.

Portlaoise, Mountmellick and Athy 10am at Portlaoise (with Holy Communion) and 11:45am at Athy (Holy Communion). We meet on Sunday afternoon at Mountmellick at 4pm -again, with Holy Communion. For more information, visit: https://laoiskildaremethodist.com/

Wicklow Methodist Church Meets at 11:45am at New Street, Convent Road, Wicklow Town. Sunday School is normally on the 2nd and 4th Sundays, and Holy Communion normally on 1st Sunday in the month. Visitors are always welcome, and please do join us for a cup of tea or coffee after the service. Rev Mark Forsyth. For more information, visit: https://sites.google.com/site/wicklowmethodist/collection

BAPTIST

Association of Baptist Churches in Ireland is a Gospel Partnership of 117 independent local churches who have voluntarily agreed to work together. These churches represent a Baptist community of over 20,000 across Ireland - North and South. For further information and for a full list of congregations, please visit: www.baptistsinireland.org