Dublin Rape Crisis Centre launches online guide for sexual violence victims

A new online guide for victims and survivors of sexual violence which draws on the experiences of other survivors as well as frontline service providers and support agencies has been launched by the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre.

Called Finding Your Way After Sexual Violence, the guide provides independent, reliable information: from the early stages of seeking medical and forensic help at a sexual assault treatment unit, to reporting a crime to gardaí, through to navigating the criminal justice system and courts.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Minister for Justice Simon Harris said it is a “comprehensive and much needed resource”.

“It is a resource that contains the voice of survivors and support workers. It is written by those who have first-hand experience of all parts of the system for those who are facing into their own difficult journey,” he said.

READ MORE

“Their voices provide reassurance that throughout the system there are empathetic, professional and dedicated people who want to help and guide victims and survivors.”

He added: “I would encourage everyone to read this guide. It is not just a guide for victims and survivors. It is a guide for all of us to understand the importance of the part we play in supporting victims and survivors and it helps us understand how we can best do this.”

Noeline Blackwell, chief executive of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, said the aim was to create a resource that would be available 24/7 and allow survivors to “explore the various options in their own time, that contains not just information but also brings in the real, lived experience of other victims and survivors”.

“We believe they will help people understand that they are not alone, that others have walked this path, that their feelings – no matter what they are – are valid, and that support is there for them should they need it,” she added.