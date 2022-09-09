Charities highlight risks ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day

The mental health charity says it has seen a 14 per cent increase in the number of men contacting it for help since 2021. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Pieta House is urging people to familiarise themselves with the signs a loved one may be at risk of self-harm or suicide ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day on Saturday.

Since 2021, the mental health charity said it had seen a 14 per cent increase in the number of men contacting it for help. There had also been a “significant” uptick in people aged under 25 calling, it said.

Pieta therapists found that most people who contacted its suicide prevention helpline did not want to die but simply wanted to stop feeling the pain they were experiencing.

Pieta’s chief executive, Stephanie Manahan, said it was “really encouraging” to see an increase in calls from men following a targeted awareness campaign.

Signs to watch out for, according to Pieta, include if someone is experiencing sleep disturbance, has become isolated, is giving away their possessions, has lost interest in things or speaks of having no future.

The charity advises that people should not be afraid to ask a person directly if they are thinking about suicide or want to kill themselves. After this, it recommends “calmly and gently” persuading a person to seek help. If this does not work, Pieta’s 24-hour crisis helpline may be of assistance, it said.

Coinciding with World Suicide Prevention Day, the Psychological Society of Ireland is calling for the “urgent” implementation of the National Traveller Mental Health Strategy.

The society pointed to Travellers’ high risk of suicide, which is six times above the general population. Although Irish Travellers make up less than 1 per cent of the population, 10 per cent of young adult men who die by suicide in Ireland are from the Travelling community, according to the society.

The Oireachtas Joint Committee on the Future of Mental Health Care recommended in late 2018 that a portion of the increased mental health funding should be ring-fenced for a National Traveller Mental Health Strategy, the society said. However, no strategy has been delivered since then.

The society’s president, Dr Vincent McDarby, said there was “simply not enough being done to combat the mental health crisis and suicide rates within the Travelling community”.

Meanwhile, the co-founder of a national online mental health charity is encouraging anyone feeling anxious or depressed to talk to a trusted person or professional.

Oisín Scollard and his brother Diarmuid founded Turn2Me in 2009 after their brother Cormac died by suicide.

Suicide is a permanent decision responding to what are often temporary problems, said Oisín Scollard.

“Every life lost to suicide shatters so many lives. Families, friends and colleagues often blame themselves or wonder why they did not spot the signs or if they could have done more,” he said.

The charity, which is supported by the HSE’s National Office for Suicide Preventions, runs free one-to-one counselling sessions and support groups for people with anxiety, depression and grief, among its other offerings, according to Mr Scollard.

“When we founded Turn2Me, we were trying to help people like Cormac, who needed a safe online space where he could talk about the problems he was having,” Mr Scollard said, adding that there was currently no waiting list for the charity’s support groups.

The HSE is also promoting awareness of the issue this weekend, and reminded people of supports available, including: