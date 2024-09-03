Social housing tenant says Ballsbridge council house is too hot to live in

A Ballsbridgeresident has told Dublin City Council his health is being damaged by high temperatures and extensive mould in his council-allocated apartment.

Robert Liffey, whose home is a one-bedroom apartment in a mixed private and social housing development on St Mary’s Road, has told the council the temperature in his home topped 35 degrees this August.

Even in winter he said the “consistent temperature is always 23 or 24 degrees”.

“The kitchen and bathroom walls are red hot to the touch,” he said.

READ MORE

Robert Liffey says he is suffering long-term health complications from the mould. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

He attributes the heat, at least in part, to large, floor-to-ceiling windows which he said makes the building like a greenhouse, even on dull days. Not all of the windows open and heat builds up and is retained in the building, he said.

Mr Liffey, who has a long history of medical problems, said he fears for his health as his bathroom walls, ceiling and even the floor are covered in large black spots of mould, mildew and fungus. There is a definite unpleasant smell and he fears breathing in the mould.

The problem continues into his kitchen and ceilings throughout the apartment, especially in areas close to the windows.

Since moving into the apartment in September 2023, Mr Liffey, who is also partially blind due to albinism, said he has asked the council for a transfer out of the city.

His preference would be for somewhere quiet in south Dublin or Dún Laoghaire Rathdown local authority areas, or failing that, Co Offaly where he grew up, or Co Laois where his mother was reared.

“I can’t live with my health conditions in this mould. There is even mould inside the fridge. I go out and hate to come back,” he said.

The 49-year-old said he directly appealed to Dublin City Council’s chief executive in a letter asking for a transfer on humanitarian grounds. “I humbly ask you to do one of two things ... either house me in a quiet and far from city area within Dublin City Council borders or preferably please use your power as chief executive to break a bureaucratic logjam and ask Co Offaly or Co Laois,” he said.

Mr Liffey has also sent medical reports to the council to support his case for a transfer but has been denied medical priority status.

In May of this year, Mr Liffey was told by council officials he was in position number 503 on the housing transfer list. But the officials warned properties were allocated based on the amount of time a person was on the transfer waiting list, among other factors such as suitability and family size.

In August of this year Mr Liffey said the temperature in his apartment topped 35 degrees.

Dublin City Council said it has offered a number of remedial schemes in an attempt to fix the problem.

While the council is unable to discuss individual cases in public, it did issue a statement regarding inspections and maintenance of the building.

The council said: “Dublin City Council housing maintenance has carried out inspections in recent months in response to requests. A range of remedial works have been offered to address the maintenance issues raised.”

The council noted that “in general, remedial works can only be carried out with agreement and co-operation of a sitting tenant”.

However, Mr Liffey said he had suggested changes to the council’s proposed plans for new ventilation, including tiling in the bathroom and kitchen, “but that was seven weeks ago and I have not heard a thing”.