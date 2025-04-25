Number of people in homelessness reaches new record high of 15,418

The number of homeless people accessing emergency accommodation reached another record high at the end of the first quarter of this year, rising to 15,418.

There were 10,743 adults in emergency accommodation as well as 4,675 children in 2,212 families during the last full week of March, according to figures published by the Department of Housing on Friday.

This represents a slight increase on the 15,378 people living in emergency accommodation at the end of February. The total has increased by 3.7 per cent (554 people) since the end of December and by 11.2 per cent (1,552 people) over the last year.

The numbers, counted during the week of March 24th to 30th, do not include people sleeping rough, couch-surfing or in domestic violence refuges. Unaccommodated asylum seekers are also excluded from the total.

In Dublin, where the housing crisis is most acute, there were 7,537 adults and 3,487 children in emergency accommodation.

Outside of the capital, counties Kildare, Meath and Wicklow in the mideast and Galway, Mayo and Roscommon in the west were the regions where the highest number of families accessing emergency accommodation were recorded.

The figures also show the majority of adults in emergency accommodation are aged between 25 and 44, with 5,742 people in this age bracket.

Sinn Féin’s housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin said it was completely unacceptable that as homelessness continues to rise, the Government are “slashing funding for vital homeless prevention schemes including the tenant-in-situ scheme and the housing first programme”.

“These funding cuts will result in fewer acquisitions in 2025,” he said.

“As a result, more people will become homeless, and more people will remain trapped in emergency accommodation for longer periods of time. Minister Browne must reverse these cuts immediately and lift the severe restrictions on the operation of the tenant-in-situ scheme.”

Social Democrats housing spokesperson Rory Hearne said there are 256 more children in emergency accommodation than there were six months ago.

“These trends will continue unless there is a radical shift in government policy,” he said.

“The fact that this week the minister was patting himself on the back over failed social housing delivery targets while we have record homelessness shows the disconnect between this government and the reality of the housing emergency.

“Housing policy pursued by this government is creating homelessness.”

Labour’s housing spokesperson Conor Sheehan described the figures as a “national scandal”, and a direct result of “Government failure to treat housing as the emergency it clearly is”.

“We need a radical reset in how this Government approaches housing,” he said.

“We need to start treating this crisis like the emergency it is, with the urgency and bold vision it demands.”