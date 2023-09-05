Dublin tenant ordered to pay €21,000 to landlord as RTB finds against overholding renters

The board, which is responsible for regulating rental disputes, found against several tenants who were overholding.

The Residential Tenancies Board has ordered a number of tenants to pay more than €60,000 in unpaid rent in a series of rulings published this week.

In the largest case of arrears, a Dublin tenant was ordered to pay their landlord over €21,000 in rent after failing to abide by an eviction notice.

According to the RTB, the tenant of a property in Tallaght, Dublin 24, was served a “valid” eviction notice served in January of this year. On April 1st, the Government allowed a temporary moratorium on evictions to lapse.

As of an adjudication on June 2nd, the tenant had not vacated the property. In a determination order issued by the RTB on August 16th, the tenant and any other occupants of the property were ordered to vacate within 28 days.

The tenant has also been ordered to pay €47.34 for each day after June 2nd that they resided in the property.

In another case in Ratoath, Co Meath, an overholding tenant has been ordered to pay their landlord €15,257.59 in rent arrears having been served an eviction notice in November of last year.

In Lucan, Co Dublin, a tenant must was told to pay €15,857.32 in rent arrears to a landlord after also overholding following a “valid” cessation of the tenancy in November 2022.

In Portarlington, Co Laois, a tenant has been ordered to pay €11,575 in six instalments over the next six months. Should the tenant default on any monthly payment, all future deferrals will be cancelled and the total outstanding balance will become due.

In all of the cases, the landlords have also been ordered to return security deposits upon the recovery of their properties.