Studio in remote working hub seeks to help businesses use social media

A new remote working hub that will allow people to record videos and audio in a Government-funded studio has been opened in north Co Dublin in a bid to help businesses reach new customers through social media.

On Monday, Studio Drinan and remote working hubs in Swords, Co Dublin was officially opened by Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien.

The new facilities, located in Drinan Enterprise Centre, seek to provide increased infrastructure to new business start-ups, existing enterprises, remote workers, creative media professionals and community organisations in the area.

The studio comprises a recording booth, recording equipment and software, will enable businesses and individuals to utilise the power of social media through podcasts, YouTube videos, TikToks and content for other platforms.

Peter Finnegan, consultant manager supporting the provision of remote hubs in the Fingal County Council area, said the purpose of the new facilities is to “break down the walls” and bring different kinds of users into the enterprise centre.

“It’s about giving people the tools to use modern methods of communication whether that’s around the sale of a product of service or connecting with an audience they want to connect to in some way, or pushing a passion or cause,” he said.

A good example, Mr Finnegan said, was a local man who will use the studio to do a podcast on derelict houses, given he has an Instagram page highlighting the topic.

Individuals must be over the age of 18 to use the facilities, and it will be free of charge until September, after which there will be a “minimal” charge to cover base costs such as electricity.

While they hope to attract all demographics, Mr Finnegan believes it will specifically appeal to young, working parents who will be able to save their commuting time by working in the remote hub instead of their office.

The funding for the new facilities was provided by the Department of Rural and Community Development, under its connected hubs programme.

Cllr Anthony Lavin, acting chairman of the board of Drinan Enterprise Centre, said: “The Studio at Drinan is the first ever creative production facility allowing for the creation of podcasts, you tube videos, music and other media expressions to be located in an Enterprise Centre in Ireland.”

Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien, who is from the constituency, said the new facilities are “exciting”.

“The nature of work is changing, and the option for many to avoid the commute, save travel time and improve family and individual wellbeing, can now be supported by access to the facilities here.”