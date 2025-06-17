Rules covering school uniforms, tech and supplies could be increasing costs for parents, warns CCPC

'Back to school can be an expensive and stressful time for families,' says the CCPC. Photograph: Getty Images

The rules covering uniforms, supplies and technology put in place by many schools could be needlessly increasing costs for parents while harming competition across the education sector, the consumer watchdog has warned.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has written to primary and post-primary schools, outlining a series of recommendations on back-to-school costs.

It is advising schools to use generic uniform items and ensure a competitive process underpins the appointment of any exclusive suppliers for school uniforms, tech devices and software.

The CCPC has also asked schools to consider whether arrangements are likely to restrict competition and increase costs for parents and guardians during the upcoming back-to-school season.

The recommendations have been made on foot of a CCPC survey of primary and post-primary schools, which revealed 75 per cent have at least one uniform item that must be bought in a recommended retailer.

The research also shows that while 84 per cent of parents support uniforms, almost one-third believe they are not getting good value for money.

A similar percentage said the requirements put in place by their children’s schools were “not fair and reasonable”, while 41 per cent told CCPC researchers that they did not believe there was sufficient choice.

“Back to school can be an expensive and stressful time for families. By promoting competition among suppliers, schools can help to reduce costs and deliver good value,” said CCPC spokeswoman Úna Butler.

“By having branded uniforms and exclusive suppliers, schools can unwittingly suppress competition between businesses and drive up prices,” she continued.

She said there were “very simple steps schools can take to create more competitive markets for school supplies, allowing parents to shop around and secure better back-to-school value”.

Ms Butler stressed competition was at its “most intense when consumers have options, so we recommend that schools appoint multiple suppliers and avoid exclusive suppliers. Where a specific supplier needs to be appointed, schools should regularly review their arrangements to ensure that the supplier is offering the best mix of quality, price, and service to parents and guardians.”

The CCPC also asked schools to make sure they did not increase costs for parents “by requiring them to buy non-essential products as part of a bundle when they purchase a device”.

The most recent study published by the Irish League of Credit Unions on the impact back-to-school costs have on parents revealed that almost two-thirds describe them as a financial burden, with one in four going into debt to ensure their children will have what they need when schools reopen.

The annual research published last summer put the total back-to-school spend in 2024 at €1,086 per child for primary school parents and €1,401 per child for secondary school parents.