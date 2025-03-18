Should you consider a postgraduate course?

There have never been more options for learners. Between online courses, traineeships, continuous professional development, postgraduate degrees and even YouTube tutorials, anyone who wants to improve their skills can find a route that suits them.

So, why choose a postgraduate degree? In the fairly recent past, a postgraduate degree involved committing to one-year full-time or two years of part-time study, usually on campus – involving time out of the workforce and challenges with juggling a work-life balance.

These days, however, learning is increasingly delivered online, allowing for more flexibility in delivery. Today’s postgraduate can often study at their own pace, accumulating enough modules over time to graduate with a certificate, diploma or masters. At the same time, competition in the sector, grants and the growing availability of Government-subsidised courses are reducing costs.

Bernadette Walsh, guidance counsellor with CareersPortal.ie and a part-time lecturer at Maynooth University, says that a postgraduate course is a big commitment in terms of time and money, so it’s important to explore all available options.

“People tend to undertake postgraduate study to specialise in a sector, or to progress in or change their career,” Walsh says.

“In terms of career opportunities, employers will often target and give preference to candidates that have a postgraduate qualification above those without one.

“Those with a postgraduate qualification demonstrate a more specialist knowledge in their area, commitment to further study and upskilling opportunities, giving them an advantage and helping them to stand out.”

But the benefits of a postgraduate qualification don’t end there, Walsh says.

“You will learn and develop many skills during your study, which are useful for almost any job.

“The obvious ones are academic research, writing and developing your expertise on specific topics. Alongside this, many programmes will help you to develop your teamwork, presentation, critical-thinking and problem-solving skills.

“Moreover, time-management skills and your ability to prioritise tasks and deadlines while juggling a busy work, study and personal life will be a natural part of the journey through the course,” Walsh says.

Covid-19 has accelerated many changes in the world – some positive, some negative – and one of the most significant has been its impact on education, particularly in terms of remote and blended learning.

“Choosing the right course and attendance options are important factors to consider when you are already probably juggling a busy work, personal and family life,” says Walsh.

“This means there is even more choice available now in terms of part-time, full-time, online and blended attendance options.

“Although there are many subsidised postgraduate courses in areas of growth and skills shortages – including over 280 Springboard+ courses in areas including IT, construction, the green economy and biopharma sectors – it is important to balance these affordable options by also considering options that suit your skill set, career interests, experience, previous qualifications and available time commitment.”

With this in mind, should a student choose a postgraduate course that is a clear fit with their primary degree or should they diversify? For example, moving from humanities to a healthcare course, or a science degree to an IT postgraduate.

Walsh says that depends on whether your undergraduate degree is in the sector you want to work or develop your career in.

“If it is, a lot of people will continue their studies in a similar field. If not, there are a range of postgraduate conversion courses that allow you to convert your undergraduate discipline, such as from business into IT or computing. These [conversion courses] are in areas of skills shortages and allow you to change your career in a short and affordable time frame.”

All of this might sound enticing but, as always, money is often the biggest stumbling block.

Walsh points out, however, help may be available through bursaries, scholarships and Research Ireland grants, with more information available on both CareersPortal.ie and StudentFinance.ie.

For all the talk of career development and progression, Walsh points out that lifelong learning is a worthwhile end in and of itself.

“Lifelong learning is not just important for upskilling, gaining more qualifications, and career development. There is much opportunity for meeting like-minded people and networking, acquiring and developing transferable career skills that can be applied to a range of industry sectors and enhancing personal growth and development.”

CareersPortal.ie has recently integrated over 3,300 postgraduate study options within the course finder tool. See CareersPortal.ie/college/postgrad.

Thinking of a postgrad? Here’s what you need to know

1. Consider what postgraduate courses that you are eligible to apply for? (QQI Level: Higher Diploma, Masters, PhD etc.) CareersPortal.ie lists all the options.

2. Check if you fulfil the entry requirements. For example, do they require a 2:1 in an undergraduate degree – and does this need to be in a similar discipline or not?

3. Think about what is feasible for you around the attendance options: length of course, full-time, part-time, blended, online etc. For example, although online learning makes accessing education easier it may or may not fit with your learning style. You might benefit more from live interaction with your peers and lecturers as opposed to pre-recorded tutorials. Or the online options might suit your work-life balance very well.

4. Consider the financial implications in terms of your budget, if you need to get a student loan or if there is financial support through your employer. Many employers will offer funding and support, such as time off, for staff to undertake continuous professional development.

5. Find out if you qualify for the SUSI grant, a means-tested student finance support. In recent times, some full-time postgraduate courses have been recognised by SUSI for grant purposes.

6. Be clear on what career area that you want to specialise in and research your options, paying close attention to the modules and course requirements.

7. Do you want your postgraduate qualification with your primary degree? Or are you looking to diversify or change your career prospects?

8. Finally, explore your best fit with the course options you now have, taking into account course level and type, course content, professional body qualification recognition, work-life-study balance, stage in your life, financial implications and career prospects.