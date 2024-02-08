Student Hub: Kneecap accuse UK government over funding move

Hello and welcome to this edition of the Student Hub email digest. In this edition, Kneecap accuse UK government of trying to ‘silence’ them by blocking funding; Una Mullally examines five possible reasons behind an apparent slump in support for Sinn Féin; Mysterious deaths of Kansas City Chiefs fans found frozen in back garden baffles America; US supreme court judges grill Trump lawyer over potential removal from election ballot; With fate of US presidential election at stake, a Maynooth professor’s offbeat theory comes to the fore; Gavin Cumiskey looks at the Nations League draw which will see the Republic of Ireland take on England in Dublin; A new approach to second-language learning should accommodate individual student needs, notes report; Dermot Desmond opposes Joseph Stiglitz giving evidence for The Irish Times in defamation case

Kneecap accuse UK government of trying to ‘silence’ them by blocking funding: The Belfast punk-rap band Kneecap has accused the UK government of trying to “silence” them after it blocked a British Phonographic Industry (BPI) funding award.

Five reasons support for Sinn Féin has slumped in the latest poll: Support for Sinn Féin has fallen six points in the latest Irish Times/Ipsos B&A poll to its lowest level in three years, and the party is losing ground to smaller parties and Independents. Here are five possible reasons why.

Nations League: FAI set for money-spinning game against England in Dublin: The FAI will be delighted to be paired with Gareth Southgate’s England in the Nations League B group.

US supreme court judges grill Trump lawyer over potential removal from election ballot: US supreme court judges on Thursday peppered a lawyer for former president Donald Trump with questions as he fights to avoid being kicked off state presidential ballots for his actions involving the 2021 Capitol attack in a case with major implications for the November election.

Mysterious deaths of Kansas City Chiefs fans found frozen in back garden baffles America: David Harrington’s body was discovered first, sitting upright in a deck chair on the back patio. Clayton McGeeney and Ricky Johnson were lying nearby in the garden, frozen in the dirt.

With fate of US presidential election at stake, Maynooth professor’s offbeat theory comes to the fore: As the US supreme court considers whether Donald Trump should be barred from appearing on Colorado’s ballot, Seth Barrett Tillman’s scholarship, long relegated to the fringes, has moved centre stage.

Exemptions system for study of Irish should be abolished, says Oireachtas committee: A new approach to second-language learning should accommodate individual student needs, notes report.

Dermot Desmond opposes Joseph Stiglitz giving evidence for The Irish Times in defamation case: Lawyers for businessman Dermot Desmond have argued Nobel laureate economist Joseph Stiglitz should not be permitted to provide expert evidence for The Irish Times in Mr Desmond’s defamation action against the newspaper.

Northern Ireland has a chance to insulate itself from the madness of Brexit - the DUP deal puts this at risk: Last week’s agreement underlines the North’s links to the British market and casts doubts on its willingness to follow EU rules.