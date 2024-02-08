Nations League: FAI set for money-spinning game against England in Dublin

The Football Association of Ireland will be delighted to be paired with Gareth Southgate’s England in the Nations League B group.

The Republic of Ireland also face Greece and Finland with six fixtures to run from September 5th to November 19th.

A bumper result for ticket sales at the Aviva Stadium, the draw also provides the incoming Irish manager with trips to Wembley, Helsinki and a return to Athens where Stephen Kenny’s side lost 2-1 last June.

Gus Poyet’s Greek outfit finished third in the Euro 2024 group ahead of Ireland and may still qualify for Germany this summer via next month’s play-offs.

Poyet is currently out of contract and even showed interest in succeeding Kenny after doing the double on Ireland during the qualification campaign.

Immediate concerns around a return to the Opap Arena in Athens will be raised by Irish supporters after a dangerous situation arose while trying to gain entry to the stadium last year. An official complaint was sent directly to Uefa by the FAI’s official fan group.

[ Nations League draw as it happened: Republic of Ireland drawn with England in their group ]

Current England under-21s manager Lee Carsley remains the favourite to be appointed by the FAI on a four-year contract, so there will be plenty of added spice to the England games, not that any is needed.

Conflicting reports in the UK media have tipped Carsley to become the next England boss when Southgate’s contract ends in December.

The away tie will be Ireland’s first visit to Wembley since the videogate scandal in November 2020 when the Irish management showed players motivational clips in the stadium dressingrooms that focused on Anglo-Irish historical relations.

England won the match 3-0, without too much stress thanks to goals from Harry Maguire, Jadon Sancho and Dominic Calvert-Lewin. However, in the aftermath, both goalkeeper coach Alan Kelly and Damien Duff resigned from the Ireland coaching ticket.

With Southgate’s side ranked third in the world, Greece currently 47th and Finland 59th, managerless Ireland are the lowest ranked team in the group, one place below the Finns.

The FAI were represented at the draw in Paris, which followed Uefa’s 48th annual Congress, by chief executive Jonathan Hill and president Paul Cooke.