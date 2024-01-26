Student Hub digest: ‘I’m comfortable saying All of Us Strangers is one of best films I’ve seen in years’

Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott at the screening of All of Us Strangers in Dublin. Photograph: Tom Honan

Hello and welcome to this week’s Student Hub weekly digest. In this week’s edition, we have articles on Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal’s new film; Elon Musk’s feud with the Irish Government; we look at what spurs people to turn their backs on Big Four opportunities; ‘weird’ changes in the weather; why the wave of restaurant closures may only be the start; Trinity College uncovers 100 baby birch trees during no-mow May and more...

I’m worried people think Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal have made a gentle, sexy romcom. Prepare to be devastated: The two actors have been on a giddyingly successful press tour to promote the film, with much of the coverage focusing on their closeness, their friendship, and their sex scenes.

Elon Musk has ratcheted up his feud with the Irish Government. It should just ignore him: Depending on how you view these things Elon Musk can lay claim to being one of the most influential, if not most powerful, people on the planet. So why would he grant a 25-minute interview to a small right-leaning website in Ireland?

Trinity College uncovers 100 baby birch trees during no-mow May: ‘It’s a happy accident’: TCD transformed its front square lawns into wild flower meadows last summer and decided to extend the no-mow approach into autumn when a rare orchid was discovered.

READ MORE

What spurs people to turn their backs on Big Four opportunities? Landing a spot with one of the top-tier legal, accountancy, or professional services firms is a competitive business. Every year, hundreds of young graduates apply for positions they hope will kick-start their paths to a stellar career.

Weird new winters: From ‘false springs’ to freezing temperatures: Winter is frozen, cold, dark, snowy, less productive, variable, deadly, understudied and changing. These nine fundamental principles of winter affect everything that happens in nature during the three months when all species experience the shortest days and lowest temperatures. The cold reality is that many individuals alive in autumn are dead by spring.

‘When you have a good dog . . . it’s like owning a very expensive car. It’s the best thing ever’: I come from Chile and I used to work in the Andes gathering goats for goat keepers. We had sheepdogs there, but they weren’t as keen or well-bred as the Irish dogs.

The wave of restaurant closures may only be the start of it: Ireland’s small businesses and those in domestic industry have complained for years that they are the poor relation of the multinational sector in the eyes of government. In many ways, this is true though of course it is regularly played up by lobbyists to try to win some new package of assistance.

Online wars bring tragedy to a smalltown pizzeria in Italy: The pizzeria in the small northern Italian town of Sant’Angelo Lodigiano was a local staple, known for its no-fuss, crispy pizza and the friendly hospitality of the married couple behind the counter.

Motion for Ireland to back South Africa’s genocide case against Israel is defeated in Dáil: A Social Democrats motion calling on the Government to support South Africa’s case against Israel under the Genocide Convention in the International Court of Justice has been defeated in the Dáil. The Government put forward a counter-motion, which was passed by 71 votes to 62.

Miriam Lord: Glacial Varadkar gives scathing response to Harkin’s male migrants comments: “Now. Let. Me. Be. Crystal. Clear.” Marian Harkin carefully enunciated each word for the Taoiseach in case he was a bit slow on the uptake again. She had tried to talk to him about immigration last year but said she didn’t get anywhere.