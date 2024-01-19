Student Hub: ‘Today’s graduates can walk in anywhere in the world’

Hello and welcome to this week’s Student Hub email digest. In this week’s edition we have an interview with NUI chancellor Maurice Manning who is stepping down after 15 years; Skills employers seek and how to stand out from the crowd; Why is jazz so male? We also ask why the weather has been so cold; Edward Luce on how Biden is keeping Netanyahu in power, and doing great damage in the process; The Holdovers review; When is disordered eating an eating disorder; and our Television reviewer says Last One Laughing is the worst thing to happen Irish comedy since Brendan O’Carroll put on a frock. The host of new Irish comedy show Graham Norton has ended up in the place furthest from funny in the entire universe, writes Ed Power.

‘Today’s graduates can walk in anywhere in the world’: NUI chancellor Maurice Manning steps down after 15 years. More than a quarter of a million graduates will be entitled to vote in the election of his successor later this year.

Why has the weather been so cold? Weather this January has contrasted with mild preceding winters, the latter probably a result of climate change.

Building a strong CV: Students and graduates should develop skills outside of their college degree as well. Many students and graduates will be aware of the importance of grades and academics. It’s a tale as old as time. Parents and teachers drum it into children from a young age: you should go to school, study hard and then you’ll be able to get a great job.

‘You’re playing like a girl’: Why is jazz still so male? A few years ago the Improvised Music Company staged a special concert at the Sugar Club in Dublin.

Biden is keeping Netanyahu in power – and doing great damage in the process: Edward Luce: The US president’s staunch support for Israel and failure to acknowledge Palestinian suffering risks damaging his prospects for re-election.

The Holdovers review: Paul Giamatti emerges as Cillian Murphy’s Oscars rival in a comedy set to become a Christmas classic

The Politics Fix: Your essential end-of-week catch-up from the biggest Dáil bust-up to the winners and losers.

When is disordered eating an eating disorder? Weight is a sensitive issue for many (myself included). If it’s an issue for you or now is not a good time for you to be reading about disordered eating and weight loss, I recommend skipping this article.

Simone Gannon: Three simple tips to bring your skin back to life in cold weather. While the colder months mean snugly coats and blazing fires – and who doesn’t love those? – they can also bring dry, dull, irritated skin.

Israel-Hamas war: Netanyahu tells US he opposes creation of Palestinian state after Gaza conflict: Israel’s prime minister has told the Biden White House he rejects any moves to establish a Palestinian state when Israel ends its offensive against Gaza, and that all territory west of the Jordan River would be under Israeli security control.

Last One Laughing is worst thing to happen Irish comedy since Brendan O’Carroll put on a frock. Television review: host of new Irish comedy show Graham Norton has ended up in the place furthest from funny in the entire universe.