My daughter wants to go to college, but I’m worried about the cost. Will she be entitled to a grant?

Financial support for collegeis available via Susi, Ireland’s national awarding authority for further and higher education grants. Photograph: iStock

My daughter is studying for her Leaving Cert and plans to go to college next year. I worry that we won’t be able to afford the fees and other costs, especially if she ends up studying far from home. How high will fees be next year – and is there any grant support available?

Your concerns are shared by many households across the country against a backdrop of rising costs. The annual cost-of-living estimates for students – compiled by TU Dublin – show that a student living at home during the 2023/24 academic year will need about €6,300, while a student in accommodation will need about €14,000 when registration fees, rent, utilities, etc, are included.

The cost of college next September will probably be in or around that figure. It remains to be seen whether the €1,000 cut to the €3,000 student registration charge that has been in place for the past two years will apply for the next academic year. However, a €500 reduction in the student contribution fee for students in households on incomes of under €100,000 is permanent.

There are also financial supports available via Susi, Ireland’s national awarding authority for further and higher education grants. It has a quick and easy “eligibility calculator” online that shows whether you are entitled to a grant. You’ll also find a full list of income thresholds and associated grant rates.

As part of Budget 2024, it was announced that maintenance grants (which assist with living costs) will increase from January 2024. There are also fee grants (to pay the student registration charge).

To be eligible for funding, a student must meet the following eligibility criteria:

The student must be an Irish, EU, EEA, UK or Swiss national or have specific immigration or leave-to-remain status; the student must have been resident in those jurisdictions for three of the last five years; the student must be progressing in their education; and they must be attending an approved course in an approved institution.

In addition, total household income must fall under specified thresholds. The income calculated for grant assessment purposes depends on whether a student is classed as a dependent, mature dependent or independent student.

If a student is under 23 on January 1st of the year of their first point of entry to further or higher education, they are a dependent student. The income of the student plus the income of their parents/legal guardians is included in the income calculation for dependent and mature dependent students.

For the 2024/25 academic year, applications will be assessed on the gross income from all sources for the calendar year of 2023. Gross income includes all income before any deductions such as income tax or PRSI.

Applications for the academic year 2024/25 open next spring. The Susi support team is available to answer any questions by phone, email or social media. www.susi.ie