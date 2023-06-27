Workforce prepares for rapid technological advancements

How will artificial intelligence change the job market?

This question has been debated at length since the emergence of text-generating AI chatbots such as ChatGPT and the predictions of mass layoffs and increased automation that followed.

That this rapidly evolving technology has the potential to disrupt global economic activity is not widely disputed. However, while it is likely to make its mark on workplaces sooner rather than later, AI is just one of many factors that will shape our workplaces in the coming years.

“My department anticipates that the impacts of current and future technological advances on our working lives will be stark, with significantly increased use of automation, smart technology, artificial intelligence, big data, and augmented and virtual reality,” Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris said in response to a query about Ireland’s readiness for technological and economic change.

The Government anticipates that these developments will result in a fundamental shift in the essential skills needed by Irish workers to succeed in the workplace of the future.

“While vocational and technical skills will remain important, they will continually and rapidly evolve,” Mr Harris said.

“Globalisation, the digital transformation, the green transition and demographic change are combining to revolutionise the skills needed to thrive in Ireland’s workplaces and society,” Mr Harris said.

To keep up with these changes, the Government makes no bones about the need for constant upskilling. “We are now in a world which necessitates workers engaging in periodic episodes of upskilling throughout their lives,” Mr Harris said.

The Department of Further and Higher Education in partnership with the OECD recently carried out a review of Ireland’s skills system and approach. It examined the governance of the skills ecosystem, lifelong learning, innovation, how skills can be leveraged to drive business performance, and achieving the optimal skills balance.

The review concluded that Ireland’s skills ecosystem requires a “leap forward” and should build ambitiously on existing strengths, with skills placed at the centre of a comprehensive Government response.

“Significant investment” would be required and the review recommended using the National Training Fund (NTF) to this end. The Irish Times recently reported a surplus in the State training fund of €1.5bn.

The NTF, which is funded by employer levies, will invest over ¤900 million this year in skill-enhancement schemes for employed individuals and additional training for those seeking to acquire new skills to take up employment and the Government is currently contemplating unlocking the NTF surplus as part of the Estimates 2024 process.

State investment has increased in Further Education and Training (FET). It is mostly delivered by 16 Education and Training Boards (ETBs) and some 200,000 learners avail of FET each year.

The Government’s FET Strategy 2020-2024 has the “FET College of the Future” as one of its goals. These new colleges will provide adaptable educational offerings delivering flexible learning opportunities within integrated campuses.

As highlighted by commentator Brian Mooney elsewhere in this supplement, structural changes will be required to ensure the delivery of truly flexible FET options.

One scheme that benefits from the NTF, the Higher Education Authority’s Springboard+ programme, opened this month for applications from prospective students hoping to upskill or rejoin the workforce.

More than 11,000 courses will be made available under the scheme and they will focus on areas that have been identified as being of critical importance to the development of Ireland’s economy. These areas include cybersecurity, virtual reality, health innovation, logistics and online retail as well as programmes in climate, sustainability and energy.

“This is providing brilliant opportunities for people to upskill and reskill in areas of skills shortages, futureproof their career, and progress in or re-enter the workforce,” Mr Harris said. The programme will offer individuals the opportunity to enhance their skillset and acquire new ones in areas where there is a shortage of talent.

The delivery of educational programmes is becoming more sophisticated and many of the Springboard+ courses are available remotely or in a blended format.

Online education

The importance of technology in our daily lives became evident during the Covid-19 pandemic. The working environment was severely disrupted due to the restrictions introduced to contain the virus.

Companies had to adapt long-established practices and many embraced digital collaboration tools and video-conferencing platforms to facilitate remote communication and sustain productivity. Many continue to use these platforms today as the shift to remote working often led to increased efficiency through improved collaboration among employees.

Ireland’s education system also had to adjust to restrictions by implementing online and blended learning methods using similar tools and platforms.

These tools now form a key component of many further education programmes as they allow students the flexibility to pursue their education at their own convenience.

Of course, achieving the right balance between demanding work schedules and the time students have available for study is crucial.

“Blended and online courses need to meet the demand for work/life balance, and they will continue to adapt and evolve especially for people in full-time roles for whom time is a precious commodity,” said David Magee, managing director of Irish Times Training.

While the prevalence of interactive tools means students can be better prepared for classes, enabling improved engagement and discussions on the topics being studied, undertaking a new course of study can still be a big step for individuals.

Embarking on a career change or upskilling can sometimes be daunting. In this supplement, we examine how to overcome that fear and what to take into account when making educational choices, including considerations such as the format of course delivery, curriculum quality, faculty expertise and student support services.

Online learning can be a tool for career advancement by offering flexibility and convenience to individuals juggling work commitments with their educational development.

It can can equip students with the essential skills needed for success in the digital era and recent experience of online platforms means adapting to flexible learning methods should not be too great a challenge.

“When participants can study at their own convenience, they can also balance their work commitments with career progression,” The Irish Times’ David Magee said.