Tell us about yourself, where you’re from and what you studied in college

My name is Tara O’Sullivan and I’m from Dún Laoghaire, in Dublin. I studied chemistry in UCD as my undergrad and then did a postgraduate diploma in accounting in Technological University Dublin. I started the graduate programme in 2021 and work with the R&D team in PwC’s tax department. In my spare time, I enjoy playing and watching sport. I play Gaelic football for my local football club and have recently started playing basketball and tennis socially.

What attracted you to the PwC graduate programme?

The study and exam support were a big attraction for me. Getting the help and support to get through my accounting and tax exams was very important to me when applying for this grad programme. The graduate programme offers a lot of support in terms of additional lectures and generous study leave.

What is the graduate programme like?

I am almost finished my second year and, so far, I am really enjoying it. Throughout the graduate programme you get the opportunity to meet so many new people; from working on different projects to the various social events, you get exposed to a variety of people and the opportunity to make great friends along the way. The work is challenging but rewarding and throughout the graduate programme you get exposed to a variety of work and projects. My days vary from working on client work in the office, going on site to meet clients or working on exciting internal projects.

I work in the office on average three days a week. When I’m in the office, I make use of the gym in the morning followed by the free breakfast.

How important is mentorship to you?

As I develop my career and continue my studies, mentorship is very important to me. It can be overwhelming coming out of college and beginning your career, especially for me coming from a science background, so mentorship is something that I valued a lot. Each graduate is assigned a buddy to help with the day-to-day tasks and a coach who helps you integrate into the team and gives advice and feedback.

What’s your advice to graduates applying to the programme?

My advice to anybody applying to the grad programme is to invest your time in the application process and make sure your personality comes through. Be sure to highlight any extracurricular activities you have or anything that will make you stand out. As much as your academic achievements are important, your personable attributes are also very valuable. As best you can, try to enjoy the experience, and be open to any opportunities they send your way.