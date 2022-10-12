Junior Cert results date ‘will not be known until next week’

More than 60,000 students sat the Junior Certificate exams four months ago. File photograph: The Irish Times

A date for the results of the Junior Certificate exam results to be released will not be known until next week, the Dáil has heard.

Minister for Education Norma Foley said she could not give an exact date but that the State Examinations Commission (SEC) “have indicated that next week, early next week they will be in a position to give a final date” for the release of results.

The Minister also confirmed to Social Democrats education spokesman Gary Gannon “there will be a full review of the how we can best encourage more examiners to make themselves available”, and the question of certainty on dates for results.

During education questions late on Tuesday night Ms Foley said marking in almost all junior cycle subjects has been completed.

“However in a small number of subjects in which examiner-supply challenges were most severe during the summer months, the marking process is ongoing and for that reason the SEC has advised it is not possible to confirm a date at this time.”

The Department of Education came in for severe criticism last month over the delay in providing the Junior Certificate results.

More than 60,000 students sat the exams four months ago and results, usually delivered in early September, were initially put back a month and then expected to be issued last week.

Ms Foley said that the SEC, which was responsibility for the exams, had to prioritise the Leaving Certificate results and then the processing of Leaving Certificate appeals, results of which were issued last Friday.

She added it was worth pointing out that “this year overall there was an 11 per cent increase in appeals relative to 2019″.

The exams commission “will take this week to do further analysis on the limited number of subjects that remain outstanding and how much time it will take” and will be in a position early next week to confirm a date for the publication of results, Ms Foley said.

Mr Gannon, who said it was not unreasonable to request at least a timeline for results, added that “the delay has implications for students deciding whether to go into the Leaving Certificate Applied programme.

“It has particular consequence for students who have left school and are looking for the Junior Cert results to enter the workplace.”

The Minister acknowledged the frustration of students, parents and schools with the delay and said there were significant challenges in recruiting examiners for subjects, while the number of students taking the State exams continued to rise.

Mr Gannon also asked whether the Junior Certificate is a “particularly relevant exam” and if its future would be considered in the review.

Ms Foley said in her opinion “it’s very important that those exams are made available to students. I think they should have an opportunity to take a State examination at that point in their in their learning.”

It was a “good and a positive experience for students”.