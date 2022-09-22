Graduate profile: ‘don’t be afraid to be yourself’

Tell us about yourself, where you’re from and what you studied in college?

My name is Luciana and I’m from Brazil. I graduated from Centro Universitário de João Pessoa (UNIPÊ) in Brazil with a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science. After my initial undergraduate career, I relocated to Ireland in 2018 where I continued my studies, achieving a Higher Diploma in Software Development from the National College of Ireland in 2020.

How did you find out about the grad programme?

One of the members of a Facebook group for IT Professionals that I’m a part of shared the graduate role opportunity. I was interested in the position and so I went to the Datapac website to learn more. The role seemed as though it would be a great fit for me, and I applied with my CV. A few days later I was contacted by the Datapac HR department, and we arranged an interview with a member of the team.

What is the graduate programme like?

It’s an excellent way to grow and develop your career. The programme offers fantastic opportunities to learn about and work with industry-standard technologies that are used in the market today. I’ve found that it’s been a great way to enhance the knowledge and skills obtained through my college education and has helped me understand how to apply this knowledge in real-world scenarios, which has been incredible for gaining experience in the field. The team environment is a huge component of the programme; it’s great to work as part of a team where everyone’s input is listened to and considered.

Explain what the work experience was like?

I’ve had a very positive experience with the programme, it’s been extremely valuable in expanding my skills portfolio. I’m always presented with new challenges and opportunities to learn more. On a regular basis I’ll find myself working on multiple projects with a range of different technologies, which has really helped broaden my understanding of the field. Every project is carefully structured at the team level to ensure that all graduates get equal exposure to different tasks and technologies.

What do you plan to work as after the programme and why?

I enjoy working as a software engineer. I intend to stay in the discipline, applying what I’ve learned to develop solutions that will enhance the experience of people in their daily lives.

What’s your advice to graduates applying to the programme?

Prepare for the interviews and don’t be afraid to be yourself. We do, of course, value people with a high level of technical expertise, however finding good team players can be just as important. - Shauna Bowers