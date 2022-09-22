Graduate profile: ‘Ask questions, be energetic and be curious’

Tell us about yourself, where you’re from and what you studied in college

I’m 26, from County Limerick and have been working with Accenture for three years. I studied Nanoscience, Physics and Chemistry of Advanced Materials in Trinity College, Dublin but wasn’t interested in doing a PhD or industry work. I was looking for a career with variety, plenty of interaction with people and a fast pace.

What attracted you to the grad programme?

I first heard of the grad programme at the Grad Ireland fair in the early months of my final year at college. I really liked what Accenture stood for in terms of inclusion and diversity. I was looking for a company who wanted to make their employees feel welcome and themselves at work. I also wanted variety. I liked the idea of being able to explore different types of roles across industries.

What is the graduate programme like?

It’s not like other grad programmes in the sense that you get to take control in steering your own career from the start. It’s good for self-starters, people who are curious and enjoy people-oriented roles. One of my favourite aspects of the grad programme is starting with a big group. You are all in the same boat. I have made friends for life through my job. We have even gone away on holidays together. It has been a lot of fun; amongst the hard work, there has been a lot of laughter.

How important is mentorship to you?

It’s extremely important, and vital to have from the start of your career or even when you are looking to explore what type of career might interest you. I’ve been lucky to have many mentors throughout my time with the company. People are so friendly here and always want to help. It cultivates a supportive culture which helps you as you transition from college student to analyst to consultant.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years’ time?

With five years more experience, five years more knowledge and five years more confidence. Hopefully I will be in more of a leadership role and a mentor to someone if they would have me.

What’s your advice to graduates applying to the programme?

Understand what unique skills or traits you can bring to the company. Communicate those with confidence. Think outside of the box. Ask questions, be energetic and be curious.