Horse manure problems continue with bags dumped around Dublin suburbs

Renewed concerns over illegally dumped horse manure have emerged around Dublin, with bags being dropped off in a number of residential areas.

The dumping follows the closure of a Dublin City Council (DCC) disposal centre for horse manure at Sweeney’s Terrace in September.

The issue has been raised by residents in the Cabra-Glasnevin area, and Green Party councillor Feljin Jose said it has also been an issue around Phibsborough. It had previously become a problem in the Dublin 8 area.

Cabra-Glasnevin Sinn Féin councillor Séamas McGrattan said 50 to 60 bags had to be removed from a green area off the Ratoath Road by JCBs on two occasions, and that the issue had been ongoing for at least six weeks.

DCC stopped accepting manure at the Sweeney’s Terrace depot in January 2025. It had been the only place offering disposal, but the service was discontinued, according to the local authority, primarily for health and safety reasons around access and storage.

The council said illegal dumping of the material had been a problem before the closure of the facility.

“Prior to Covid there was an average of two persons per week who paid for the disposal of their horse manure, with many others simply dumping the material outside the depot,” it said.

“Such illegal dumping is not a new issue or related solely to the closure of this facility at Sweeney’s Terrace.”

The council said it investigates reports of dumped manure in the same way it does any illegal dumping, and can bring prosecutions where someone is identified.

Bags of horse manure dumped at a green area along the Royal Canal, just off the Ratoath Road. Photographs: Lara Kelly

“Obviously, people shouldn’t be illegally dumping,” McGrattan said. “But there is a way of preventing it if the council can provide some facility to collect this. I know I’ve seen their statement that it can’t be used ... but surely some of it can be used in parks and in flower beds.”

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The council said untreated horse manure is not suitable for flower beds or in parks as it can damage plants, contrary to the views of some.

In the meantime, however, McGrattan said “people are up in arms and rightly so”, and that a solution could include a new disposal facility.

“Sweeney’s Terrace was a depot; times have moved on from when these places were built. However, an outdoor facility, in one of its parks or out in the country somewhere that’s not affecting a residential area, would be better than this.”

Jose said there was a need to either bring back a disposal service or crack down on the dumping.

”At the moment, it’s the worst of two worlds. For horse owners who dispose of manure properly, it’s more work now. The residents are being forced to deal with the consequences of owners who are not disposing of it properly,” he said.

“I know they were saying there was illegal dumping before they closed it, and there was ... but it has clearly increased significantly in the last year, and the residents are paying the price. I’m not even sure the council on their own are equipped to deal with the enforcement, so it may be a Garda matter.”

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Gardaí said all reports of dumping were investigated, but they could only respond to specific incidents.

The green area off the Ratoath Road has been identified as a hotspot. Jose said he has also had reports from constituents of bags being dumped on Irish Rail land at the edge of Cabra.

“It takes a couple of days to remove it, and DCC are now spending more money than before on removing it,” said Jose. “It’s a small number of people, but they’re doing it – and they’re brazen about it.”

Resident Lara Kelly said she counted 57 bags of manure at a green area along the Royal Canal just off the Ratoath Road earlier this month.