No access to Phoenix Park for two days next week due to Donald Trump’s visit

Access to the Phoenix Park will not be permitted to the general public from 11pm next Thursday to 6pm on Saturday. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Dublin’s Phoenix Park will be closed to the public for two days next week to facilitate the visit of Donald Trump.

The US president is only expected to make a short stop in Dublin on Saturday, September 12th, but all gates to the park, including those for pedestrian access, will be shut from 11pm on Thursday, September 10th, to 6pm on Saturday, September 12th.

Trump is scheduled to meet President Catherine Connolly and Taoiseach Micheál Martin in separate engagements at the Phoenix Park during his visit, before travelling to his Doonbeg golf course in Co Clare, where the Irish Open tournament will be taking place.

In a statement, the Office of Public Works (OPW) said access will be provided to essential staff working in the Phoenix Park, with arrangements for this to be confirmed in the coming days.

However, it said that following a request from An Garda Síochána, access will not be permitted to the general public “for operational reasons”.

“All roads and gates will reopen as soon as it is safe to do so.”

The closure of the gates and all roads through the park will mean attractions such as Dublin Zoo will not be open to visitors next Friday and Saturday.