Transport bodies seek ‘maximum’ housing numbers for new Dublin suburb despite Uisce Éireann warning

The Ballyboggan Masterplan provides for 6,000 homes at densities of 100-250 units per hectare. Image: Dublin City Council

Irish Rail and the National Transport Authority (NTA) have urged Dublin City Council to “maximise” the number of homes planned for the Dublin Industrial Estate, despite warnings from Uisce Éireann over its capacity to supply the 6,000 homes currently proposed.

The council has published a master plan for the redevelopment of the 77-hectare industrial estate opposite Glasnevin Cemetery, the largest industrial land bank to be regenerated since the Dublin docklands.

The Ballyboggan Masterplan provides for 6,000 homes at densities of 100-250 units per hectare, with heights predominately low-rise at three to four storeys. There will be a smaller number of four- and six-storey buildings, and potential for up to eight storeys near Broombridge station. The plan identifies four sites for buildings of “amplified height” of about 10 storeys.

However, Irish Rail and the NTA have called for maximum densities to be pursued on the site.

In its submission to the council, Irish Rail chief executive Jim Meade said rail services were due to “increase substantially” through Broombridge, making it “clearly an ideal location” for additional population growth.

Broombridge station, in the west of the estate, offers both Luas and mainline rail, soon to be complemented by Dart services. Once MetroLink is built, those living on the eastern side of the site will be a 15-minute walk from an underground station.

“This positions Ballyboggan as one of Dublin’s most strategically located sites, offering significant opportunity for sustainable growth,” Mr Meade said.

“Given the level of transport investment at Broombridge and Ballyboggan’s strategic location, careful consideration should be given to the level of density targeted at this development to maximise its benefits and make best use of the local transport infrastructure,” he said.

“Considerable increases in passenger capacity due to Dart+ West means that Broombridge station could facilitate the maximum level of density provided for under current planning guidelines.

“Dublin City Council should consider whether the proposed densities are sufficient to realise the full benefits of transport-orientated development and optimise respective investments.”

In its submission, the NTA said Ballyboggan was “an appropriate location for intensive residential and commercial redevelopment” due to its “exceptional level of transport accessibility”.

For all development applications made under the master plan, it should be the policy that “the higher range of net residential density and the maximum intensity of commercial development will be sought”, the NTA said.

However, Uisce Éireann has warned the council its ability to serve the planned 6,000 homes was constrained and dependent on the development of new water and sewage plants, which have been long delayed and are not now expected to be in place within the master plan time frame.

In its submission on the master plan, Uisce Éireann said Dublin’s water supplies had “turned to amber status” and were now “constrained”.

Two years ago, when the council began planning for the rezoning of the vast land bank, Uisce Éireann had said the industrial estate was in an established water and wastewater network which “may require local upgrades”.

It last week told the council the “amber status was most likely [to] remain in place until the [Shannon to Dublin] water supply project is in place”. This project is not expected to be completed until after 2032.

Similarly, it said growth in the capital’s population was “dependent on the completion of the Greater Dublin Drainage Project” to process the sewage of north Dublin. This project has so far been in the planning system for seven years.

The submissions are among more than 130 made on the master plan, the majority of which call for increases in height and density. The council will review submissions before city councillors are later this year asked for approval to allow the land to be rezoned from industrial to residential use.