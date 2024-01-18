Defence Forces bomb disposal technicians examining scene after man killed in explosion at Dublin homeless hostel

Garda and forensics personnel at the scene of the explosion on Little Britain Street in Dublin's north inner city on Thursday night. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Army bomb disposal technicians are tonight trying to establish the cause of an explosion which killed one man at a homeless shelter in Dublin city centre.

The incident occurred at the Depaul Supported Temporary Accommodation centre on Little Britain Street at about 3.15pm on Thursday.

It is understood the explosion was contained to one room, occupied by a single person, believed to be a client of the centre.

Gardaí initially believed the explosion was not suspicious. However, further investigations prompted officials to call in the Defence Forces’ Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit to examine the scene amid fears the blast was caused by an explosive device.

A Defence Forces spokesman said technicians arrived on the scene just after 7pm and were still assessing the situation as of 9.30pm. He said further details would be forthcoming.

The scene in Little Britain Street off Capel Street on Thursday night. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Sources said initial assessments suggested an object in the room may have been tampered with, leading to the explosion. Gardaí are still waiting for the scene to be made safe before beginning forensic analysis.

There were no other serious injuries. The entire building has been evacuated with residents being accommodated in other shelters.

The victim is believed to be an eastern European man, aged in his 30s.

In a statement, Depaul confirmed the incident occurred in its facility.

“It was a localised incident confined to one room. All service users will be evacuated from the building tonight and alternative placements will be found,” the statement said.

“Depaul are working with the DRHE [Dublin Region Homeless Executive] and our NGO partners to ensure no person will be left without accommodation this evening.”

In a statement on Thursday evening, the DRHE said: “The DRHE was notified this afternoon of a serious incident at a supported hostel in the city. The incident occurred within the building and was confined to one room. All residents are being evacuated on a temporary basis to allow for a full assessment. Our priority is to safely reaccommodate all residents tonight.”

Emergency services quickly attended the scene at the hostel, which is located just off Capel Street. It is understood a number of people were on the premises at the time of the incident.

One woman who was inside the accommodation when the explosion happened said she initially thought the fire alarm had been set off by someone smoking a cigarette.

The next thing she knew she saw people “running out” of the hostel, she said. “People are going in the street because of the danger,” she said.

Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB) said firefighters and paramedics from Phibsborough, Tara Street and North Strand stations responded to the emergency call at 3.15pm. They said the incident was brought under control by 3.35pm and the scene was handed over to the gardaí at 4.15pm.

The building was evacuated and local traffic diversions were put in place.

Many of those who were in the accommodation at the time were moved into the nearby George’s Hill facility run by Focus Ireland.

Several roads around Little Britain Street closed off following the suspected explosion, with a large Garda cordon set up around the building.

A Garda spokesman said: “The precise cause of the explosion is currently under investigation, and the Garda Technical Bureau will examine the scene.”

Gardaí at the scene of the incident shortly after the explosion on Thursday. Photograph: Jack Power

One man who was staying in the emergency accommodation said he heard a “bang” followed by the fire alarm.

Wayne, who did not wish to give his surname, said he had been staying in the hostel for several weeks.

“People were flying out the door, everyone just legged it,” he said. “Everyone just thought it was a fire drill because they usually do that once a month.”

When he got outside he said he saw a “cloud of smoke” coming out of the building.

“There could have been an awful lot of people in there killed today,” he said. “I don’t even know where my girlfriend is, we don’t know what’s going on now.”