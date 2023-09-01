Man (20s) dies after being hit by bus in Dublin city

Amiens Street in Dublin's north inner-city. Local road closures are in place on Friday morning. File photograph: Crispin Rodwell/The Irish Times

A pedestrian aged in his 20s was fatally injured when he was hit by a bus in Dublin city on Thursday night.

Gardaí said they are at the scene of the fatal road traffic incident that occurred at approximately 11.30pm at the junction of Amiens Street and Store Street, Dublin 1.

There are road closures in the area on Friday morning, with some disruption to bus and Luas services.

Busáras has been closed, with bus departures relocated to George’s Quay and Customs House Quay. Passengers are advised to check buseireann.ie for latest information.

Red Line Luas services east of Abbey Street were suspended on Friday morning to allow gardaí work at the scene. The Red Line was continuing to operate between Tallaght/Saggart and Abbey Street.

The man, fatally injured in the collision, was pronounced deceased at the scene. There were no other injuries reported.



Gardaí said the body of the deceased has since been removed to the City Morgue at Whitehall.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination by Garda forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them. Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and who were in the area on Thursday night between 11.15pm and 11.45pm, is asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Store Street Garda station can be contacted at 01 666 8000 and the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.