Man dies after being hit by car in Co Kilkenny

The road is closed for examination by Garda technical staff. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

A man has died after being hit by a car in Co Kilkenny on Friday.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the incident on the R691 at Desart Demesne near Callan, which occurred at about 5.50pm.

The male pedestrian, aged in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been taken to University Hospital Waterford.

The occupants of the car did not require hospital treatment.

The road is closed for examination by Garda technical staff, and traffic and diversions remain in place.

The local coroner has been notified and a postmortem will be arranged.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.