Ronan O’Gara signs four-year extension to La Rochelle deal that closes door on Leinster job

La Rochelle's Irish head coach Ronan O'Gara looks on during the French Top14 rugby union match between Stade Rochelais (La Rochelle) and Stade Toulousain at the Marcel-Deflandre Stadium in La Rochelle, western France, on September 6, 2026. (Photo by XAVIER LEOTY / AFP via Getty Images)

La Rochelle have confirmed that Ronan O’Gara has signed a four-year contract extension which will keep the former Munster and Ireland outhalf at the club until the end of the 2030-31 season.

The 49-year-old, who arrived in La Rochelle in 2019, has guided the club to two breakthrough Champions Cup wins in 2022 and 2023. He also led them to the final of that competition in 2021 and the French championship a year later, when beaten dramatically both times by Toulouse, in what is by some distance the most successful era in their history.

After a difficult, injury-ravaged campaign last season, La Rochelle secured a top six finish by winning six games in a row and have started this season strongly with wins at home to Toulouse and away to Toulon.

O’Gara has overseen something of a transition in personnel and playing style, with La Rochelle bringing in a wave of new young players and embracing an offloading, wide game, as evidenced in the debut of 19-year-old scrumhalf Valentin Bouju in last Saturday’s 21-20 win in Toulon.

“We have experienced exceptional moments and overcome more difficult periods together,” O’Gara told the Stade Rochelais website. “In each of these, I felt the club’s confidence and the support of our fans. I deeply believe in this club, its players, its staff, and its ambition.

“We have already built a lot, but I am convinced that the best is yet to come. I want to continue to grow this team and win with Stade Rochelais.”

This unsurprising development rules O’Gara out of the running for the Leinster job after Leo Cullen calls a halt to his 12-year tenure at the end of the season, although there’s also no doubt that O’Gara has ambitions to coach Ireland one day.

But remaining with La Rochelle also means less of an upheaval for his family. O’Gara and his wife Jessica have five children, twins Rua and Molly (17-years-old), JJ (16), Zac (14) and Max (12), all of whom have been in the French educational system for over six years.