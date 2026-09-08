NI has highest infant mortality rate in UK, paediatricians warn

Infant mortality in Northern Ireland has increased from 4.2 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2018 to 4.5 per 1,000 in 2024. Photograph: PA

Northern Ireland has the highest infant mortality rate in the UK, paediatricians have said.

The Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH) said its Northern Ireland-focused briefing, following a recently-published UK State of Child Health 2026 report, should be a “wake-up call” for everyone.

The report provides an overview across the UK, analysing progress against 12 child health indicators, such as infant mortality, mental health, obesity, immunisation, and asthma.

The analysis of data carried out by the RCPCH said that infant mortality in Northern Ireland has increased from 4.2 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2018 to 4.5 per 1,000 in 2024.

It said that rates are highest in the most deprived areas, and Northern Ireland now has the highest infant mortality rate in the UK.

Their figures also said that MMR vaccination uptake has fallen steadily since 2020.

The RCPCH said that by age five, just 86 per cent of children had received both doses of the MMR vaccine.

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It also said that Northern Ireland has the lowest uptake of the 6-in-1 childhood vaccine in the UK and that more than a third of 11- to 12-year-olds (34.7 per cent) were classified as overweight or obese in 2023/24.

The Royal College also said that mental health indicators in the region are worsening.

It said an estimated 45.2 per cent of 16-year-olds have a probable mental illness, while wellbeing among 11-year-olds is at its lowest recorded level since 2010.

“Since the first State of Child Health report in 2017, Northern Ireland has experienced several years without a functioning Executive,” the RCPCH said.

“This turbulent political context, combined with an increase in the demands on paediatrics services, has contributed to lengthening waiting lists, expanding inequalities and a system under immense pressure.

“Without urgent action, paediatricians are clear that we are potentially raising one of the unhealthiest generations of children in decades.

“Failure to improve child health today risks lifelong health problems, poorer educational outcomes and entrenched inequalities.”

The college said it has set out a “clear and achievable roadmap for the next Executive to advance child health”.

It added: “The manifesto focuses on building a sustainable workforce, creating a data-informed system, ensuring equitable investment in child health services and tackling the root causes of poor health and inequality.

“Together, they offer an opportunity to create a healthier future where every child has the best possible start in life.” – PA