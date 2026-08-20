Motorcyclist (30s) dies after crash in Co Cork

The road was closed for an examination by Garda technical staff and has since reopened. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times

A motorcyclist in his 30s has died after a collision involving a car in Co Cork.

The crash took place on the N71 at Caha Pass just before 3pm on Thursday.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, gardaí said.

His body was removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital where a postmortem will take place. No other injuries were reported.

The road was closed for an examination by Garda technical staff and has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

Road users who were travelling on the N71 between Glengarriff and Kenmare at Caha Pass on Thursday between 2.15pm and 2.45pm and who may have camera footage, including dashcam, are asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bantry Garda station on (027) 20860, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.