New mandatory register for Airbnb and other short-term lettings to open in December

Hosts offering short-term accommodation rental services will be required to obtain and maintain a valid registration number and display it on all advertisements and listings. Photograph: Getty Images

A new register for people who rent out properties for short-term lets on online platforms such as Airbnb is to open on December 1st.

Regulation of short-term letting has proved controversial in Ireland and other countries, and the Government will attempt to bring clarity to the sector in a forthcoming Bill.

Minister for Tourism Peter Burke announced the publication of the Short Term Letting and Tourism Bill on Tuesday.

It will establish a new regulatory framework for short-term accommodation, in line with EU regulations.

The Bill will designate Fáilte Ireland as the competent authority responsible for implementing the new framework, including the establishment and operation of a national register of short-term lettings covering stays of up to 21 nights for the first time.

The Government cited the growth of short-term lettings and the difficulty in contacting hosts as key reasons for the new legislation.

“By establishing the register, we will improve the quality of data on tourist accommodation and strengthen transparency across the sector,” said Burke.

“The framework will provide greater clarity for hosts and platforms while helping public authorities better understand accommodation supply and support the sustainable development of tourism throughout the country, while also ensuring that long-term rental accommodation is also being prioritised, particularly in urban areas.”

The Bill will now proceed through the legislative process in the Oireachtas, with the register due to open on December 1st.

Hosts offering short-term accommodation rental services will be required to obtain and maintain a valid registration number and display it on all advertisements and listings.

Online short-term rental platforms will be required to display registration numbers, conduct random checks on listings, submit specified data on short-term rental activity and remove or disable access to non-compliant listings where required.

The legislation will also give Fáilte Ireland powers to monitor compliance, including the appointment of registration officers and authorised personnel to carry out inspections and investigations.

It also requires the production of information and records.

The Bill introduces a range of enforcement measures, including fixed payment notices and summary offences. In cases involving serious breaches by online short-term rental platforms, financial sanctions will apply.

These may include fines of up to 2 per cent of annual worldwide turnover.

All hosts must confirm they are compliant with planning rules to register, with provision in the Bill for hosts in locations with a population under 20,000 having two years to regularise their planning.