Weather Ireland: Sunny spells and isolated showers over weekend

Highest temperatures on Friday are set to be 19 to 21 degrees. Photograph: Collins

The bank holiday weekend is expected to be cloudy at times with some sunny spells and isolated showers, according to Met Éireann.

In Dublin, Friday will be a bright day with sunny spells. Scattered showers will spread from the west in the afternoon and evening, with highest temperatures of 19 to 21 degrees. The rest of Leinster will experience similar conditions, the national forecaster says.

Ulster will also see a bright start to the day with some sunny spells. Some showers may turn heavy at times, but will ease and become isolated in the evening, with highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees.

Munster and Connacht will experience similar conditions, with showers also easing in the evening and becoming more isolated. Those provinces will see highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees and 15 to 18 degrees respectively.

The pollen forecast will be moderate and the UV index will range from moderate to high across the country on Friday.

Friday night will be mostly dry with clear spells and isolated showers. Conditions will be cloudier in the northwest, with lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees.

Met Éireann says Saturday will be mostly dry with sunny spells and isolated light showers, with highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees.

Saturday night will be largely dry, but light rain and drizzle will develop in the southwest by morning. Clear spells will persist in northern areas, but some mist and fog will form there. Lowest temperatures will range from 9 to 13 degrees, mildest in the south.

The national forecaster says, “there is some uncertainty in the forecast for the rest of the August bank holiday weekend”.

Sunday is expected to be a cloudy day with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. However, the northern half of the country may be drier with possible sunny spells, and highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees.

Monday will be cloudy for most with the potential for more widespread rain. Highest temperatures will range from 15 to 20 degrees.