Fórsa serves notice of industrial action at Oberstown

Staff at Oberstown Children’s Detention Campus in north Dublin, members of the Fórsa trade union, have served seven days’ notice of industrial action.

The notice follows what Fórsa said were “inconclusive talks” at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).

Fórsa said its concerns related to “the continued failure to resolve long-standing staffing and capacity concerns at the facility.”

The Irish Times revealed on Monday that Oberstown refused to accept 12 boys sent by the courts in the past year, including 10 in October, because it was full.

Despite warnings from management that increasing numbers at the north Co Dublin campus would “adversely impact outcomes for young people,” Minister for Children Norma Foley has pushed through an instruction to the centre to take more boys.

In response to protests by staff and management the increase is being staggered – from 40 to 42 boys already implemented, with another increase to 44 boys in September.

The capacity of the centre is 46. Up to March 31st, this has comprised up to 40 boys and six girls.

The action taken by members of the Forsa trade union follows a ballot of members, which closed in May, in which 91 per cent voted in favour of industrial action up to and including strike action in pursuit of a resolution to the “ongoing resourcing and safe staffing dispute.”

On Wednesday, Fórsa said that management proposals at the WRC did not provide “a viable or operationally safe response to the issues raised.”

The Department of Children was contacted for comment.